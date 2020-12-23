Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko warned former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, saying that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are out to use him, to pass the BBI referendum.

He went on to say that the BBI leaders are only out to con him, insisting that he has evidence which he will share with the Wiper party leader, as he insisted that the Kamba people will not accept to be misled.

Sonko claimed to have had a meeting with Jubilee Vice-chairman David Murathe during the Msambweni by-election, and they even talked to the former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga and they both insisted that Kalonzo must withdraw his candidate, for the Msambweni by-election.

“Kalonzo we respect you as the Ukambani Kingpin and Wiper party leader but I want you to know that you are being conned. The other day, during the Msambweni by-election I was called by Jubilee party vice-chairman Murathe and we even talked to baba (Raila) and I’ll give you proof… and they said Kalonzo must withdraw his candidate for Msambweni.. we must trick him. I’ve got the evidence I’ll give you."

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

"These people are up to no good with you, they are all conmen. They want you and Akamba people to join them in passing the BBI. That BBI is fake. We will not accept to be misled,” said Mike Sonko.

Sonko who spoke at the burial of Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka called on Musyoka to have a sit down with Deputy President William Ruto and talk about how they will move the country forward.

“Fikiria mara mbili party leader wetu. Kaa chini na William Ruto mkubaliane mahali mtapeleka hii nchi. Usikubali kutapeliwa,” said Sonko.