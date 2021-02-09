Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has spoken shortly after it was announced that he has been ousted as Senate Majority Chief Whip, stating that the problem began after the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking at KICC on Tuesday, Kang’ata said that leaders should not use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to divide Kenyans because the country belongs to everyone.

The Murang’a Senator took a swipe at Mr Odinga, stating that if he becomes president Kenya will face many misfortunes.

“We should not divide this country; it belongs to each and every Kenyan but we should not use BBI to divide our people. I’m now noticing that this problem seems to have started after handshake, now imagine the guy of handshake becoming president of this country. Imagine the kind of tribulations we’ll be undergoing,” said Irungu Kang’ata.

Kang'ata removed

Senator Irungu Kang'ata was removed from the Senate Chief Whip position and replaced with Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Confirming the change, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju explained that it was not necessarily a punishment for the letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier in the year.