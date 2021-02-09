Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata has been removed from the Senate Chief Whip position and replaced with Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Confirming the change, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju explained that it was not necessarily a punishment for the letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier in the year.

"Senator Kang’ata has tried to give the impression that the reason why he’s being released of his responsibility has something to do with the letter he wrote the president which is not the case.

"Whatever opinions he had to make were within his rights as a member of the Jubilee party but the way in which he did it was wrong. He should realize that there is decorum, there are ways of dealing with these issues when you want to talk to the leadership of the party, especially if the party official involved is the President ," Tuju stated.

I will not insult anyone - Kang'ata

Prior to the official statement, Senator Kang'ata had fueled the rumours of his pending ouster through statements made to the press on the sidelines of the KICC PG meeting.

"Remember I am just the son of a poor mechanic in Murang'a town...and look at my age! God has blessed me to rise up to that level leading a very high house of this country. So, for that reason, I am grateful, I will not insult anyone," he stated.