Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]

On the day of his send-off, many Kenyans were surprised by the short eulogy published by his family.

The 3-paragraph summary touched on his parents, and siblings leaving out any mention of a wife or children.

In the eulogy, Tirus is remembered as a loving and caring man, particularly towards his siblings.

“The late Titus Maina was born on February 1984 in Mukurweini, Nyeri County. He was the third-born son of the late Joseph Gikonyo and Madrin Wangui. He was a loving brother to Jedidah Wangari, the late Judy Wairimu, Michael Mbore, Joyce Wanjiru and Isaiah Mwangi,” the eulogy reads.

Maina was known to be a contractor and engineer but little was said about his academic qualifications apart from the schools he attended.

“The late started his school at Kariara Primary School and moved to Rutune Primary then Dedan Kimathi University,” the second paragraph read.

The eulogy concluded by saying that Tirus relocated to Thika, where he began working as an engineer in 2006 with various companies both locally and internationally until his untimely death.

Maina died alongside a female friend after his car plunged into a dam in Juja.

On Thursday, January 26, the family of Fridah Warau Kamuyu, from Mathioya in Murang’a County, identified her body at the City Mortuary.

The body had been lying at the morgue since the day of the incident and had been marked as unknown.