Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]

Denis Mwangi

The 3-paragraph eulogy left out any mention of a wife or children

Tirus Maina was laid to rest on January 27, 2023
Tirus Maina was laid to rest on January 27, 2023

The community of Gumba, Mukurweini, Nyeri County bid goodbye to Tirus Maina who passed away on January 17, at the age of 39, after a tragic drowning accident in Juja Dam.

On the day of his send-off, many Kenyans were surprised by the short eulogy published by his family.

The 3-paragraph summary touched on his parents, and siblings leaving out any mention of a wife or children.

In the eulogy, Tirus is remembered as a loving and caring man, particularly towards his siblings.

The late Titus Maina was born on February 1984 in Mukurweini, Nyeri County. He was the third-born son of the late Joseph Gikonyo and Madrin Wangui. He was a loving brother to Jedidah Wangari, the late Judy Wairimu, Michael Mbore, Joyce Wanjiru and Isaiah Mwangi,” the eulogy reads.

Tirus Maina's eulogy
Tirus Maina's eulogy Pulse Live Kenya

Maina was known to be a contractor and engineer but little was said about his academic qualifications apart from the schools he attended.

The late started his school at Kariara Primary School and moved to Rutune Primary then Dedan Kimathi University,” the second paragraph read.

READ: Wife of man who drowned in Juja dam reveals last conversation with husband

The eulogy concluded by saying that Tirus relocated to Thika, where he began working as an engineer in 2006 with various companies both locally and internationally until his untimely death.

Maina died alongside a female friend after his car plunged into a dam in Juja.

The late Fridah Warau Kamuyu
The late Fridah Warau Kamuyu The late Fridah Warau Kamuyu Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday, January 26, the family of Fridah Warau Kamuyu, from Mathioya in Murang’a County, identified her body at the City Mortuary.

The body had been lying at the morgue since the day of the incident and had been marked as unknown.

According to the autopsy undertaken on Kamuyu, she died as a result of drowning with visible bruises on her right arm.

