Wife of man who drowned in Juja dam reveals last conversation with her husband

Denis Mwangi

Tirus Maina drowned alongside an unknown female friend after the car they were in plunged into the dam

Margaret Kiiru, the widow of Tirus Maina, a businessman who drowned in a car which plunged into a dam in Juja, Kiambu county, has shared her story for the first time since the tragedy occurred on Tuesday night.

Speaking to the media, Kiiru explained that her husband had left for work that morning and had called her at 7 pm, saying he was in a business meeting in Juja.

Unfortunately, this was the last time she spoke to him.

My husband left home for work on Monday morning, and we spoke in the evening around 7pm. He said he was in Juja for a business meeting, I asked what he would want for dinner and that was the last time we spoke,” she said.

After this conversation, her husband's phone went off and she was unable to reach him.

The following day, a friend called her and told her to report to the Kimbo police station, where she learned of her husband's passing.

The Juja Dam is a popular spot among locals and revellers who enjoy outdoor activities.

The area is known for being littered with bottles of alcohol, indicating that people often party there.

According to eyewitnesses, Maina and an unidentified woman were in a car parked near the dam and at around 9:30 pm, they heard screams for help as the vehicle plunged into the dam.

"Although I do not know her, I believe the woman who was with my husband that night was a friend. He had so many friends because of the nature of his business," Kiiru said.

Maina's body was retrieved on Wednesday and taken to the City Mortuary, where Kiiru was able to identify him.

A statement given to the police at the Juja Station by a man named Mwangi, who claimed to be a friend of Maina, detailed that the deceased informed him that he was planning to travel to Ruiru to meet with his girlfriend.

He claimed that his friend had 2 romantic partners, one of whom lived in Kahawa West and another in Makongeni Estate in.

Mwangi stated that Maina had told him that he was going to visit his lover and that they would speak later that day.

