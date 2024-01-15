23-year-old man dies after jumping from 4th floor of a guest house in Mombasa

The episode unfolded on Monday morning, resulting in Kassim's admission to the Coast General Referral Hospital, where he succumbed to internal injuries in his head and stomach, as confirmed by Mombasa County Police Commander Stephen Matu.

Background and family involvement

According to a police report filed at the Central police station, Kassim's family had booked him a room at the hotel due to his increasingly hostile behaviour towards them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The 23-year-old Somali national reportedly exhibited signs of aggression, prompting his family to take the drastic step of arranging accommodation at Suhufi Palace Hotel.

The tragic leap

The police report outlines that Kassim jumped from his room, numbered 403, located on the fourth floor of the hotel.

The leap occurred through an open window, leading him to land on the first-floor balcony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circumstances surrounding this tragic decision are yet to be fully understood, leaving authorities to delve into the details of Kassim's mental state and the events that led to such a dire outcome.

Hotel management's swift response

Upon witnessing the horrifying incident, the hotel management acted promptly, rushing Kassim to the Coast General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Pulse Live Kenya

Unfortunately, the severity of his injuries proved fatal, marking a somber conclusion to the distressing turn of events.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the personal tragedy, the police report indicates that, upon entering Kassim's room, law enforcement discovered significant property damage.

Items such as curtains, lamps, and a television set were reportedly destroyed. The motive behind this destructive behavior remains unclear.