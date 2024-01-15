The sports category has moved to a new website.

23-year-old man dies after jumping from 4th floor of a guest house in Mombasa

Lynet Okumu

In a devastating incident, a 23-year-old man named Abdulrazak Kassim lost his life after jumping from the fourth floor of Suhufi Palace Hotel in Bondeni, Mombasa.

The episode unfolded on Monday morning, resulting in Kassim's admission to the Coast General Referral Hospital, where he succumbed to internal injuries in his head and stomach, as confirmed by Mombasa County Police Commander Stephen Matu.

According to a police report filed at the Central police station, Kassim's family had booked him a room at the hotel due to his increasingly hostile behaviour towards them.

The 23-year-old Somali national reportedly exhibited signs of aggression, prompting his family to take the drastic step of arranging accommodation at Suhufi Palace Hotel.

The police report outlines that Kassim jumped from his room, numbered 403, located on the fourth floor of the hotel.

The leap occurred through an open window, leading him to land on the first-floor balcony.

The circumstances surrounding this tragic decision are yet to be fully understood, leaving authorities to delve into the details of Kassim's mental state and the events that led to such a dire outcome.

Upon witnessing the horrifying incident, the hotel management acted promptly, rushing Kassim to the Coast General Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Unfortunately, the severity of his injuries proved fatal, marking a somber conclusion to the distressing turn of events.

In addition to the personal tragedy, the police report indicates that, upon entering Kassim's room, law enforcement discovered significant property damage.

Items such as curtains, lamps, and a television set were reportedly destroyed. The motive behind this destructive behavior remains unclear.

As the family grapples with the aftermath of this incident, investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind Kassim's fatal leap and the subsequent destruction of property.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

