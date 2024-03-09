The sports category has moved to a new website.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen & Caleb Kositany involved in chopper accident

Charles Ouma

The chopper is reported to have crashed back to the ground with the occupants on board while attempting to take off.

A helicopter carrying Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has been involved in an accident.

The chopper is reported to have crashed back to the ground with all occupants on board while attempting to take off.

Kenya Airways Authority (KAA) Chairman Caleb Kositany was also in the chopper.

Initial reports indicate that no major injuries were reported during the mishap.

The accident happened in Mwachon area of Baringo county.

Images of the chopper shared online after the accident shows it in a slanted position.

No damages are visible in the images.

Police secured the area and with investigations launched to establish the cause of the crash.

More follows…

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

