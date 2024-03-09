Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen & Caleb Kositany involved in chopper accident

The chopper is reported to have crashed back to the ground with all occupants on board while attempting to take off.

Kenya Airways Authority (KAA) Chairman Caleb Kositany was also in the chopper.

Initial reports indicate that no major injuries were reported during the mishap.

The accident happened in Mwachon area of Baringo county.

Images of the chopper shared online after the accident shows it in a slanted position.

Pulse Live Kenya

No damages are visible in the images.

Police secured the area and with investigations launched to establish the cause of the crash.

