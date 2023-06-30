CS Murkomen issues statement on Londiani accident

According to witnesses, a trailer in the Nakuru-Kisumu highway lost control and rammed into vehicles and even boda boda operators who were on standby.

The track ploughed through hundreds of traders, seven matatus among ten vehicles were crashed by the track. Several traders rushed to Londiani Sub-County Hospital.

CS Murkomen said rescue efforts were underway noting that emergency services were already on ground.

"A fatal road traffic crash occurred this evening at the Londiani Junction, in the Nakuru -Kisumu highway.

"Rescue efforts are underway involving officers from various agencies of national and county governments, elected leaders, the Redcross and other well-wishers. More information will be shared with the public," said CS Murkomen.

CS Murkomen further said investigations were on course to establish the cause of the fatal road accident.