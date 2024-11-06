The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Trump takes early lead over Kamala in U.S. presidential race

Denis Mwangi

Will it be Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? Stay tuned for more updates.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

As voting continues across the United States in the highly anticipated 2024 presidential election, early results indicate that Republican candidate Donald Trump has taken a provisional lead over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Recommended articles

With a projected total of 230 electoral votes for Trump and 192 for Harris so far, both candidates are pushing towards the crucial 270 electoral votes required to secure the presidency.

Trump’s lead is bolstered by victories in several key battleground states, including Florida, Ohio, and Texas, all of which were essential to his campaign's electoral strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Donald Trump takes early lead over Kamala Harris in U.S. presidential race
Donald Trump takes early lead over Kamala Harris in U.S. presidential race Trump takes early lead over Kamala in U.S. presidential race Pulse Live Kenya

Harris, meanwhile, has secured strongholds such as California, New York, and Illinois, maintaining a solid base of support in traditionally Democratic regions.

While Trump currently leads the popular vote with 57,835,187 votes (51.4%) compared to Harris’s 53,089,203 votes (47.2%), major states like Nevada and Arizona are yet to report complete results.

The Associated Press has yet to call the race, indicating that more updates from crucial states could shift the current standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other candidates, including the Green Party’s Jill Stein and Independent candidate Robert Kennedy, have garnered minor support, each receiving around 0.4% of the popular vote, though neither has won any electoral votes.

Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also joins the ranks with 0.4% of the vote, reflecting limited but notable support for alternative parties.

The electoral map shows the country divided, with pockets of undecided states still tallying their votes.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump pulse uganda

Nevada, Arizona, and other key states remain pivotal in determining the final outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

As votes continue to be counted, both Trump and Harris are closely watching these results, which could potentially tilt the scales in either candidate's favor.

The country awaits a decisive result, and the world watches closely as the United States edges towards electing its next president.

Will it be Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? Stay tuned for more updates.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Trump takes early lead over Kamala in U.S. presidential race

Trump takes early lead over Kamala in U.S. presidential race

Gachagua's 30-year history with Lucy Wambui's husband comes to light at burial

Gachagua's 30-year history with Lucy Wambui's husband comes to light at burial

EPRA eyes autogas regulation as 15,000 motorists switch from petrol to LPG

EPRA eyes autogas regulation as 15,000 motorists switch from petrol to LPG

KRA announces new rules for all mobile phones, passengers entering Kenya

KRA announces new rules for all mobile phones, passengers entering Kenya

Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes drama

Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes drama

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?

Gov't turns to smart water metres that could cost Sh15,000 each [Photo]

Gov't turns to smart water metres that could cost Sh15,000 each [Photo]

Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Manhunt launched for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Kasarani

President William Ruto

Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

Collage of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?