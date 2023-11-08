The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

TSC suspends principal of school that topped 2022 KCSE

Denis Mwangi

TSC suspends Charles Onyari, principal of school that topped 2022 KCSE, Nyambaria High School

Nyambaria High School gate
Nyambaria High School gate

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has suspended Charles Onyari, the Principal of Nyambaria High School, from his role as the Centre Manager following allegations of involvement in examination malpractices.

Recommended articles

According to reports reaching the news desk, the suspension is linked to suspected exam malpractice.

Form Four students across the country are currently doing their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.

Little-known Nyambaria High School where 405 students scored As in 2022 KCSE
Little-known Nyambaria High School where 405 students scored As in 2022 KCSE Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to a teacher at the institution, the exams went on unaffected on Wednesday.

The TSC will investigate the c aims to uncover the truth behind the allegations.

In January 2023, Nyambaria High School made headlines after posting impressive results in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

According to the provisional results, the school had a mean score of 10.8975 out of 12, a significant improvement from the previous year's performance of 9.3086.

The school's students performed exceptionally well, with 28 students getting a grade A (plain), and 383 students getting a grade A (minus), bringing the total to 411, which represents 84.22% of the candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the impressive results, many people called for investigations into the school.

However, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu dismissed the cheating allegations as propaganda.

Defending the results posted by Nyambaria High School, the Cabinet Secretary commended the principal, whom he described as a performer.

Nyambaria High School KCSE results
Nyambaria High School KCSE results Pulse Live Kenya

If you look at his history, you will appreciate him because wherever he goes, there is a remarkable improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let us wait for the 2023 exams and ensure our children work hard. Propaganda will not help us. If today you are number one and tomorrow you are not, it means you must work smart,” CS Machogu told Nation.

He also highlighted the efforts made by his ministry to ensure that the recent national exams were conducted in accordance with the law.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TSC suspends principal of school that topped 2022 KCSE

TSC suspends principal of school that topped 2022 KCSE

The earlier CS Kuria is sacked, the better - Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot

The earlier CS Kuria is sacked, the better - Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot

Ruto turns to ex-Auditor General Edward Ouko to solve Sh600 billion crisis

Ruto turns to ex-Auditor General Edward Ouko to solve Sh600 billion crisis

Ruto says fuel prices are not causing him sleepless nights & his hands are tied

Ruto says fuel prices are not causing him sleepless nights & his hands are tied

Sack looming for parastatal CEOs for defying Ruto's order

Sack looming for parastatal CEOs for defying Ruto's order

New twist on Sh94M cash heist as DCI goes after 3rd suspect

New twist on Sh94M cash heist as DCI goes after 3rd suspect

CS Kindiki announces special public holiday, first of its kind

CS Kindiki announces special public holiday, first of its kind

Israel announces 4 hour window for civilians in north Gaza to flee to south region

Israel announces 4 hour window for civilians in north Gaza to flee to south region

Fiery Julius Malema to headline historic event in Kenya

Fiery Julius Malema to headline historic event in Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Francis Ogolla during Mashujaa celebrations on October 20, 2023

Ruto now returns Kenya Meat Commission to Ministry of Defence

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

Singer Ally B

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

Margaret Mbitu

New details emerge on Kenyan woman found dead at US airport