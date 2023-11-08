TSC suspends principal of school that topped 2022 KCSE

According to reports reaching the news desk, the suspension is linked to suspected exam malpractice.

Form Four students across the country are currently doing their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education.



According to a teacher at the institution, the exams went on unaffected on Wednesday.

The TSC will investigate the c aims to uncover the truth behind the allegations.

In January 2023, Nyambaria High School made headlines after posting impressive results in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

According to the provisional results, the school had a mean score of 10.8975 out of 12, a significant improvement from the previous year's performance of 9.3086.

The school's students performed exceptionally well, with 28 students getting a grade A (plain), and 383 students getting a grade A (minus), bringing the total to 411, which represents 84.22% of the candidates.

Following the impressive results, many people called for investigations into the school.

However, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu dismissed the cheating allegations as propaganda.

Defending the results posted by Nyambaria High School, the Cabinet Secretary commended the principal, whom he described as a performer.



“If you look at his history, you will appreciate him because wherever he goes, there is a remarkable improvement.

“Let us wait for the 2023 exams and ensure our children work hard. Propaganda will not help us. If today you are number one and tomorrow you are not, it means you must work smart,” CS Machogu told Nation.