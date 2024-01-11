Uganda police arrest Kibaki-era assistant minister for internal security

According to credible reports reaching the news desk, Taurus is facing charges of gold scamming, smuggling and forgery of Uganda Revenue Authority documents.

Tarus served under President Mwai Kibaki’s administration and is remanded at Luzira Prison. He is expected in court on January 18, 2024.

Stephen was allegedly caught with falsified URA customs documents contrary to Section 203 (b) of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

On conviction, he faces up to 3 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000.

According to URA officials, Tarus’ alleged involvement in an illegal gold smuggling operation led to substantial financial losses for the Ugandan government.

The gold smuggling network allegedly orchestrated by Tarus is believed to have evaded customs duties and taxes, posing a significant threat to Uganda’s economic stability.

The authorities have yet to release specific details regarding the scale of the alleged smuggling operation or how long it has been in operation.

However, it is expected that a thorough investigation will be conducted to unravel the entire network and determine the extent of the financial losses incurred by the Ugandan government.

Taurus also served as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Australia between 2009 and 2012.

He was also the Member of Parliament for Emgwen Constituency between 2003 and 2007.

Taurus has been facing a series of troubles in recent years. In January 2020, his Karen home in Nairobi was set to be auctioned over a Sh70 million loan owed by Prayosha Ventures Limited, which is linked to him. The house was auctioned on May 9, 2020.

High Court judge, Justice Wilfrida Okwany, rejected his application to reverse the auction, asserting that the bank had the right to exercise its power of sale to recover the loan.

Despite Tarus alleging irregularities and fraud in the sale, Justice Okwany sided with the bank, stating that the property was offered voluntarily as security, and the bank adhered to legal auction procedures.