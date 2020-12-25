President Uhuru Kenyatta has affirmed that his Government is commitment to restoring Nairobi into the Green City in the Sun status.

Speaking on Thursday when he launched the Presidential Declaration on the conservation of the iconic fig tree along Waiyaki Way, the Head of State said this will be achieved through the various environmental conservation projects being rolled out across the city.

"We had this recognition world over of the 'green city in the sun' but unfortunately, over the years we abandoned it and we are here to reaffirm and to declare our commitment as a country and as a people to our environment," said the President.

President Kenyatta stated that the various environmental restoration projects being undertaken by the Government in Nairobi are aimed at making the city more attractive and improving the quality of life for its residents.

He added that the iconic Fig tree, which is estimated to be between 125 to 150 years, links Kenyans with the country's past, present and future.

“There can be no greater significant symbol of that commitment than our presence here in front of this fig tree that was here long before Nairobi ever was. A clear indication that it is possible for us to live with nature, it is possible for us to preserve and conserve, while at the same time develop our infrastructure rapidly and our capacity to ensure that our citizens live decent clean lives that each and every person is entitled to,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.