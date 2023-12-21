The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru takes Margaret on evening visit to scenic Gatundu North project [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The former president and his guests left the premises at 6:24 p.m., concluding the visit without any reported incidents.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a visit to the Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North Constituency.
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a visit to the Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North Constituency.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a visit to the Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North Constituency.

Recommended articles

Kenyatta was accompanied by former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

According to a report seen by the news desk, the former head of state explored the dam project on Tuesday, December 19.

The three arrived at the dam site at precisely 5:10 p.m. and took time to inspect the dam intake towers and the spillway.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a visit to the Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North Constituency.
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a visit to the Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North Constituency. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made a visit to the Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North Constituency. Pulse Live Kenya

The trio spent over an hour at the dam site, engaging with officials and local representatives.

The former president and his companions left the Karimenu II Dam premises at 6:24 p.m., concluding the visit without any reported incidents.

Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North, Kiambu County
Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North, Kiambu County Karimenu II dam in Gatundu North, Kiambu County Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

On July 2021, the country woke up to a trending photo of a casually dressed Kenyatta sharing a moment with three unidentified Kenyans in the most unusual manner.

The photo showed President Kenyatta posing with three residents, who from the look of their clothes, were tending their farm deep in the rural areas.

The news desk was able to trace the photo to Gatundu North where the head of state was on a secret trip on Monday, July 12.

President Kenyatta had gone to personally inspect the progress of a project in Karimenu when he decided to pop into the home of Damaris Karago Kabura’s sister.

Wee Uhuru alikua kwetu. That's my sister and her daughter. He popped in on Monday and went to the China power project at Kariminu River in Gatundu North. Our place being a kind of ka-island had been neglected so much.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KPLC had always shied away from connecting us to the main grid until this China project came by. We were the first beneficiaries,” she explained.

President Uhuru Kenyatta shares a moment with residents in Gatundu North
President Uhuru Kenyatta shares a moment with residents in Gatundu North Pulse Live Kenya

Damaris narrated that her family members did not immediately recognise President Kenyatta who was wearing a safari hat and a mask.

Karimenu II Dam plays a crucial role in providing water resources to the surrounding areas, contributing significantly to agricultural and domestic needs.

This Sh24 billion project was among the last flagship projects Kenyatta commissioned in the last days of his tenure on August 1, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was built to benefit more than 1.1 million residents of Gatundu, Ruiru, Juja, and parts of Nairobi with clean water supply.

It consists of a 59m high dam across Karimenu River, 73 million liters per day water treatment plant, 55km of water transmission pipelines, and two water storage tanks in Ruiru and Juja.

Construction works began in May 2019 and were substantially completed by May 2022.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sh195K plane ticket from Kenya to Uganda stirs debate on social media

Sh195K plane ticket from Kenya to Uganda stirs debate on social media

Uhuru takes Margaret on evening visit to scenic Gatundu North project [Photos]

Uhuru takes Margaret on evening visit to scenic Gatundu North project [Photos]

Expansion of Nairobi Expressway: CS Murkomen shares updates [Photos]

Expansion of Nairobi Expressway: CS Murkomen shares updates [Photos]

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general

Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general

How a typo cost KBC acting MD his job

How a typo cost KBC acting MD his job

Uhuru's son Jomo given deadline to strike deal with Attorney General

Uhuru's son Jomo given deadline to strike deal with Attorney General

DP Gachagua's new chief of staff takes over [Photos]

DP Gachagua's new chief of staff takes over [Photos]

Pope Francis sparks debate after approving blessings for same-gender couples

Pope Francis sparks debate after approving blessings for same-gender couples

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 oldest African countries

Top 10 oldest African countries

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Lenana School during the release of the Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates

How to check Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates online via mobile

Popular 1824 club in Nairobi

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]