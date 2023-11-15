The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
UN Women to hold 5 events to mark 16 days of activism campaign against GBV

Amos Robi

The events will address the alarming statistics and work towards creating safer environments for women and girls.

In a move to combat gender-based violence, UN Women organized a media training on reporting violence against women, marking the commencement of the #16Days of Activism campaign.

The campaign, which began on November 15, 2023, aims to raise awareness and mobilize communities to eradicate gender-based violence globally.

As part of the campaign, a series of impactful events are scheduled, bringing together diverse stakeholders and communities to address the urgent need for action against gender-based violence.

From November 24th to 27th, the University of Nairobi will host a theatre performance titled 'Silenced No More: Confronting Violence against Women and Girls' at the UNON compound.

The performance, a collaborative effort between UN Women and the Danish Embassy, seeks to foster cultural exchange and utilize theatre as a platform to highlight women's rights.

Adelle Onyango
Adelle Onyango Adelle Onyango Pulse Live Kenya

Following the performance, a panel discussion on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) will engage the audience in critical conversations.

On November 26th, in collaboration with the Nairobi County Government, UN Women, civil society organizations, and stakeholders, a Nairobi Run will take place.

Aligned with the global campaign, the run aims to mobilise communities, amplify the voices of survivors, and raise awareness about the pervasive issue of gender-based violence.

In Busia, a high-profile National Level Launch on November 24th will receive the President as the invited guest, highlighting the government's commitment to combating gender-based violence.

Moreover, on November 27th, activities in Homabay and Embu counties will focus on the KDHS Report 2022, which indicates sexual violence prevalence in these regions.

The campaign also includes virtual events, such as the UNiTE East and Southern Africa Virtual Multi-Stakeholder Roundtable on November 24th and the launch of the African Shared Research Agenda for Ending Gender-Based Violence on November 30th.

