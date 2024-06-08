The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
How University of Nairobi achieved top 1,000 spot worldwide

Lynet Okumu

Driving factors behind UoN’s global top 1,000 rank.

University of Nairobi (UoN)
University of Nairobi (UoN)
  • UoN has significantly improved in QS World University Rankings 2025, entering the top 1,000 global universities
  • Employment outcomes saw a 92.5% increase, highlighting UoN's strong record in preparing graduates for the job market
  • UoN remains the leading university in Kenya, while South African universities dominate the top positions in Africa

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has made a significant leap into the top 1,000 global universities, as per the QS World University Rankings 2025.

This achievement marks a notable improvement from its previous position in the 1,000-1,200 band since 2022.

The QS World University Rankings 2025 introduced new methodologies in their ranking, integrating sustainability and employability as additional key factors considered.

University of Nairobi The institution will scrap off at least 40 courses
University of Nairobi The institution will scrap off at least 40 courses Pulse Live Kenya

Employment outcomes: UoN's most impressive performance was in employment outcomes, which saw a 92.5% increase, placing it in the 251-300 band. This highlights the university's strong record in preparing graduates for the job market.

Academic reputation: The university's academic reputation improved slightly, rising from 9.6% in 2023 to 10% in the latest rankings. This metric evaluates the perceptions of academic peers globally.

Employer reputation: Despite a 2.9% decline to 11.7%, UoN continues to maintain a respectable employer reputation, which assesses how employers view the university's graduates.

Citations per faculty: UoN improved in this category with a 20.1% score, placing it in the 1,051-1,100 range. This metric measures the average number of citations per faculty member, showcasing the university’s research impact.

University of Nairobi
University of Nairobi ece-auto-gen

International research networks: Scoring 50.1%, UoN demonstrated the richness and diversity of its research partnerships, an essential factor in the global academic landscape.

Sustainability: Despite its leadership in promoting sustainability, UoN scored 1.8% in this category, suggesting room for growth in integrating sustainable practices within its operations.

Kenyan Institutions: UoN remains the leading university in Kenya. Kenyatta University, which entered the rankings last year, holds its position in the 1,201-1,400 range, with employment outcomes as its strongest indicator.

African Institutions: South African universities dominate the top positions on the continent, with the University of Cape Town leading at 171 globally. Cairo University in Egypt ranks fifth in Africa and 350 globally.

University of Nairobi (Twitter)
University of Nairobi (Twitter) University of Nairobi (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

Global Top Five: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained its top spot for the thirteenth consecutive year. Other institutions in the top five include Imperial College London, the University of Oxford, Harvard University, and the University of Cambridge.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

ADVERTISEMENT

