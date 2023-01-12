ADVERTISEMENT
US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

Denis Mwangi

Mohamoud Abdi Aden, also known as Mohamoud Abdirahman is considered a high-profile and dangerous criminal

A joint media briefing by the United States Ambassador Meg Whitman and the Director DCI Mohamed Amin at the DCI headquarters
A joint media briefing by the United States Ambassador Meg Whitman and the Director DCI Mohamed Amin at the DCI headquarters

The US government is offering a reward of up to Sh1.2 billion ($10 million) for information leading to the arrest of the mastermind behind the DusitD2 attack, Mohamoud Abdi Aden.

This was announced during a joint media briefing by US Ambassador Meg Whitman and the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (DCI), Mohamed Amin, at the DCI headquarters.

Also present at the briefing were Julie Cabus and Paul Houston, deputy assistant secretaries for training and threat investigations at the Bureau of Diplomatic Security.

A joint media briefing by the United States Ambassador Meg Whitman and the Director DCI Mohamed Amin at the DCI headquarters
A joint media briefing by the United States Ambassador Meg Whitman and the Director DCI Mohamed Amin at the DCI headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

Aden, also known as Mohamoud Abdirahman, was a member of the cell that planned the DusitD2 Hotel attack.

He is considered a high-profile and dangerous individual, and the US government is urging the public to come forward with any information that may lead to his capture.

In his remarks, the Director of the DCI acknowledged the longstanding partnership between the DCI and US law enforcement agencies and emphasized the importance of intelligence and information sharing in bringing criminals to justice.

A joint media briefing by the United States Ambassador Meg Whitman and the Director DCI Mohamed Amin at the DCI headquarters
A joint media briefing by the United States Ambassador Meg Whitman and the Director DCI Mohamed Amin at the DCI headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI has had a successful track record of working with the US government in the past, and this partnership has led to the recent arrest and extradition of two international fugitives wanted in the US for trafficking in trophies of endangered wildlife species.

The US government is also urging other countries to support this effort and to provide any information that may lead to his capture.

A joint media briefing by the United States Ambassador Meg Whitman and the Director DCI Mohamed Amin at the DCI headquarters
A joint media briefing by the United States Ambassador Meg Whitman and the Director DCI Mohamed Amin at the DCI headquarters Pulse Live Kenya
