US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Dusit D2 attack mastermind

This was announced during a joint media briefing by US Ambassador Meg Whitman and the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (DCI), Mohamed Amin, at the DCI headquarters.

Also present at the briefing were Julie Cabus and Paul Houston, deputy assistant secretaries for training and threat investigations at the Bureau of Diplomatic Security.

Aden, also known as Mohamoud Abdirahman, was a member of the cell that planned the DusitD2 Hotel attack.

He is considered a high-profile and dangerous individual, and the US government is urging the public to come forward with any information that may lead to his capture.

In his remarks, the Director of the DCI acknowledged the longstanding partnership between the DCI and US law enforcement agencies and emphasized the importance of intelligence and information sharing in bringing criminals to justice.

The DCI has had a successful track record of working with the US government in the past, and this partnership has led to the recent arrest and extradition of two international fugitives wanted in the US for trafficking in trophies of endangered wildlife species.

The US government is also urging other countries to support this effort and to provide any information that may lead to his capture.