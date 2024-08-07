The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ichung'wa gives 3 reasons Stella Soy Langat was rejected as CS for Gender

Denis Mwangi

The National Assembly Committee on Appointments rejected the nomination of Stella Soy Langat as Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Arts, and Culture.

Stella Soy Langat during her vetting in Parliament
Stella Soy Langat during her vetting in Parliament

In a surprising turn of events, the National Assembly Committee on Appointments has rejected the nomination of Stella Soy Langat for the position of Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Arts, and Culture.

Recommended articles

This decision was made following the committee's rigorous vetting process, which concluded earlier this month.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa said that that all the other nominees had satisfied the committee.

Stella Soy Langat during her vetting in Parliament
Stella Soy Langat during her vetting in Parliament Stella Soy Langat during her vetting in Parliament Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The house will debate the vetting committee's report and either adopt it or reject it.

The following nominees received approval from the committee.

  1. John Mbadi (Ministry of National Treasury)
  2. Salim Mvurya (Ministry of Trade and Investments)
  3. Rebecca Miano (Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife)
  4. Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum)
  5. Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports)
  6. Ali Hassan Joho (Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs)
  7. Alfred Mutua - (Ministry of Labour and Social Protection)
  8. Wycliffe Oparanya - (Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs)
  9. Justin Muturi (Ministry of Public Service)
  10. Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration)
  11. Roselinda Soipan Tuya (Defence)
  12. Eric Murithi Muga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation)
  13. Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport)
  14. Aden Duale- (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry)
  15. Alice Wahome (Lands, Housing and Urban Development)
  16. Dr Andrew Muihia Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development)
  17. Julius Migos Ogamba (Education)
  18. Dr Margret Nyambura Ndung'u (Information, Communications and the Digital Economy)
  19. Dr Debra Mlongo Barasa (Health)

Despite Langat's extensive background in public service and numerous professional qualifications, the committee raised significant concerns about her suitability for the role during the vetting process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frequent Job Transitions

The committee noted that Langat's career in public service has been marked by frequent transitions across various roles.

These roles, which include positions such as Director of Administration and County Secretary, did not require long-term strategic planning.

This pattern suggested a lack of grounding in any specific leadership role, raising concerns about her ability to provide stable and sustained leadership in the Ministry of Gender, Arts, and Culture.

Stella Soy Langat during her vetting in Parliament
Stella Soy Langat during her vetting in Parliament Stella Soy Langat during her vetting in Parliament Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of Adequate Knowledge:

During the vetting process, Langat failed to demonstrate adequate knowledge of the key administrative and technical issues relevant to the Ministry of Gender, Arts, and Culture.

Her responses to queries raised during the approval hearing were deemed unsatisfactory by the committee.

Strategic Vision and Communication Skills:

The committee emphasised the need for strong strategic vision, cultural sensitivity, and a deep understanding of policy management for the leadership of the Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

They found Langat lacking in these areas, particularly highlighting her inadequate communication skills, innovation, and commitment to promoting cultural heritage and gender equality.

Despite the concerns, Langat's qualifications were recognised by the committee. She holds a Master's degree in Public Administration from Moi University, a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Nairobi, and various professional certifications.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ichung'wa gives 3 reasons Stella Soy Langat was rejected as CS for Gender

Ichung'wa gives 3 reasons Stella Soy Langat was rejected as CS for Gender

Mystery of Jomo Kenyatta’s doppelganger: Search for real dad stirs up family drama

Mystery of Jomo Kenyatta’s doppelganger: Search for real dad stirs up family drama

Gov't announces 8,321 jobs paying Sh1500 & Sh2300 per day

Gov't announces 8,321 jobs paying Sh1500 & Sh2300 per day

Over 500K Kenyans voluntarily save Sh2.255 billion for affordable houses

Over 500K Kenyans voluntarily save Sh2.255 billion for affordable houses

Kenya issues advisory to citizens in UK following wave of riots & social unrest

Kenya issues advisory to citizens in UK following wave of riots & social unrest

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Students involved in road accident after leaving music festival competitions

Students involved in road accident after leaving music festival competitions

Mt Kenya University students get apprenticeship opportunities in Germany & Austria

Mt Kenya University students get apprenticeship opportunities in Germany & Austria

Can Sh20,000 salary make you a homeowner with social housing project?

Can Sh20,000 salary make you a homeowner with social housing project?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

Why MPs are against media focus on CS nominees' wealth declarations

Eric Mugaa, the nominee for Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation, appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting.

Water CS nominee Eric Mugaa's net worth fascinates MPs

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

A Kenyan police officer stands next to a row of anti-mine armoured vehicles as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield toured the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti base near the airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 22, 2024.

Health update of Kenyan officer shot by members of Haiti gang