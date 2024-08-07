Ichung'wa gives 3 reasons Stella Soy Langat was rejected as CS for Gender

This decision was made following the committee's rigorous vetting process, which concluded earlier this month.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa said that that all the other nominees had satisfied the committee.

Stella Soy Langat during her vetting in Parliament Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The house will debate the vetting committee's report and either adopt it or reject it.

The following nominees received approval from the committee.

John Mbadi (Ministry of National Treasury) Salim Mvurya (Ministry of Trade and Investments) Rebecca Miano (Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife) Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum) Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports) Ali Hassan Joho (Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs) Alfred Mutua - (Ministry of Labour and Social Protection) Wycliffe Oparanya - (Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs) Justin Muturi (Ministry of Public Service) Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration) Roselinda Soipan Tuya (Defence) Eric Murithi Muga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport) Aden Duale- (Environment, Climate Change and Forestry) Alice Wahome (Lands, Housing and Urban Development) Dr Andrew Muihia Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development) Julius Migos Ogamba (Education) Dr Margret Nyambura Ndung'u (Information, Communications and the Digital Economy) Dr Debra Mlongo Barasa (Health)

Reasons for Stella Soy Langat's rejection as CS Nominee for Gender, Arts, and Culture

Despite Langat's extensive background in public service and numerous professional qualifications, the committee raised significant concerns about her suitability for the role during the vetting process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frequent Job Transitions

The committee noted that Langat's career in public service has been marked by frequent transitions across various roles.

These roles, which include positions such as Director of Administration and County Secretary, did not require long-term strategic planning.

This pattern suggested a lack of grounding in any specific leadership role, raising concerns about her ability to provide stable and sustained leadership in the Ministry of Gender, Arts, and Culture.

Stella Soy Langat during her vetting in Parliament Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of Adequate Knowledge:

During the vetting process, Langat failed to demonstrate adequate knowledge of the key administrative and technical issues relevant to the Ministry of Gender, Arts, and Culture.

Her responses to queries raised during the approval hearing were deemed unsatisfactory by the committee.

Strategic Vision and Communication Skills:

The committee emphasised the need for strong strategic vision, cultural sensitivity, and a deep understanding of policy management for the leadership of the Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

They found Langat lacking in these areas, particularly highlighting her inadequate communication skills, innovation, and commitment to promoting cultural heritage and gender equality.