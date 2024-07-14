The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Volunteer retrieving bodies in Kware impresses Kenyans as Sakaja promises reward

Charles Ouma

A collage image of Kyallo Jilani Wambua who is among volunteers who retrieved bodies from an abandoned quarry in Kware and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

Scores of selfless volunteers have won the hearts of many Kenyans with their bravery during the ongoing exercise to retrieve bodies from an abandoned quarry in Kware area.

Among the many volunteers is Kyallo Jilani Wambua who ekes out a living doing odd jobs in the area until Friday this week when he was thrust in the limelight as he went out of his way to retrieve bodies in the area.

This was not the first time the the 28-year-old who is a plant operator was assisting in similar missions, having been contacted by the police in the past and having assisted in retrieving human remains.

He disclosed that he has in the past received promises of employment but none of them has materialized so far despite his skill and demonstrated experience in similar missions.

"I do not have a permanent job, so I make ends meet through hustles in the quarry.

"There was a proposal that I get employed in the Kenya Navy, but when I went for recruitment I wasn't picked," Wambua stated in a recent interview.

Wambua revealed that he was driven by a desire to help in retrieving bodies who would have otherwise been left forgotten and joined the recovery mission without hesitating, receiving a token of appreciation of Sh5000 for the mission.

What is clear so far is that like other volunteers, Wambua was not in it for the money as their efforts spanning several days have since seen more bodies retrieved.

In the wake of the bravery and selflessness demonstrated by the voluneetrs who took the lead in the recovery mission, retrieving bodies from the abandoned quarry filled with water and garbage, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has vowed to reward and recognize the brave volunteers.

“We recognise and applaud the young people of Kware who went out of their way and took the lead in the retrieval efforts. Their industry and bravery will not go unrewarded,” Sakaja’s statement read in part.

In yet another instance that adds confusion on the accurate number of bodies recovered so far, Sakaja noted that Nairobi Funeral Home (formerly City Mortuary) has so far received eight bodies and 12 body parts.

“We have so far received eight bodies and 12 body parts at the Nairobi Funeral Home (formerly City Mortuary) even as retrieval efforts continue.

“In as much as this is clearly a homicide matter and a police case, we are working closely with the National Police and other relevant authorities during the investigations and identification of the deceased.” Sakaja noted on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The number differs from that announced earlier on by acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and DCI boss Mohammed Amin who noted that only eight bodies had been retrieved (six on Friday and Two on Saturday.

The number also contradicts that provided by human rights organizations, the media and eye witnesses who have camped at the scene.

Sunday afternoon saw volunteers recover two more bodies from the illegal dumpsite with the number increasing.

Charles Ouma

