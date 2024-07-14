Vera Sidika reacts to Mukuru kwa Njenga horror as more bodies are recovered in Kware

The socialite noted that darkness has been looming over Kenya and hardly a day goes without bad news hitting the headlines and dampening her moods.

She noted that the last few weeks in particular have been gloomy from the killings and abductions during antigovernment demos to the recent discovery of decomposing bodies in Kware.

The mother of two who is currently on a tour of Canada took to her socials to weigh in on the developments in the country, expressing her concerns.

“I don’t know what’s going on honestly. But they need to take accountability. I’m just so drained y’all. It’s been too dark lately. Bad news every other day we can’t even be happy for a good full week now,” Vera Sidika wrote.

The remarks come as pressure mounts on authorities to expedite the investigations.

Official number of bodies recovered has also been disputed with eye witnesses who camped at the scene during the recovery exercise, human rights organisations and the media reporting figure higher than what was declared buy the government.

The number is set to go up after more bodies were recovered from the scene by residents on Sunday afternoon.

More bodies retrieved on Sunday as chaos break out

Two bodies had been retrieved before chaos broke out as police clashed with residents who had camped at the scene with volunteers retrieving more bodies.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Acting Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja revealed that all the bodies retrieved are of females aged between 18-30 years.

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff Pulse Live Kenya

“The modus operandi was almost the same. If you look at the age, it was between 18-30. These are all female. If you look at how the bodies have been disguised and packaged - all the same,” Amin stated, noting that bodies were dumped at a similar spot in the dumpsite.

“Are we dealing with a cult that is associated with criminal activities? Are we dealing with serial killers that are also associated with criminal activities? Or even, could we be dealing with rogue medical practitioners that are dealing with criminal activities? All these are hypothesis we have tried to bring on board.” Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohammed Amin remarked.