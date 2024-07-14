The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Vera Sidika reacts to Mukuru kwa Njenga horror as more bodies are recovered in Kware

Charles Ouma

Vera Sidika who is currently in Canada has been following the developments in Kenya keenly and weighed in on the discovery of mutilated bodies in Kware

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika has reacted to the horrifying discovery of several bodies in an abandoned quarry in Kware area of Mukuru kwa Njenga with more bodies being retrieved from the illegal dumpsite.

Recommended articles

The socialite noted that darkness has been looming over Kenya and hardly a day goes without bad news hitting the headlines and dampening her moods.

She noted that the last few weeks in particular have been gloomy from the killings and abductions during antigovernment demos to the recent discovery of decomposing bodies in Kware.

The mother of two who is currently on a tour of Canada took to her socials to weigh in on the developments in the country, expressing her concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know what’s going on honestly. But they need to take accountability. I’m just so drained y’all. It’s been too dark lately. Bad news every other day we can’t even be happy for a good full week now,” Vera Sidika wrote.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

The remarks come as pressure mounts on authorities to expedite the investigations.

READ: Chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies on Sunday [Video]

Official number of bodies recovered has also been disputed with eye witnesses who camped at the scene during the recovery exercise, human rights organisations and the media reporting figure higher than what was declared buy the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number is set to go up after more bodies were recovered from the scene by residents on Sunday afternoon.

Two bodies had been retrieved before chaos broke out as police clashed with residents who had camped at the scene with volunteers retrieving more bodies.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Acting Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja revealed that all the bodies retrieved are of females aged between 18-30 years.

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff
Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“The modus operandi was almost the same. If you look at the age, it was between 18-30. These are all female. If you look at how the bodies have been disguised and packaged - all the same,” Amin stated, noting that bodies were dumped at a similar spot in the dumpsite.

“Are we dealing with a cult that is associated with criminal activities? Are we dealing with serial killers that are also associated with criminal activities? Or even, could we be dealing with rogue medical practitioners that are dealing with criminal activities? All these are hypothesis we have tried to bring on board.” Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohammed Amin remarked.

READ: DCI reveals new details on mutilated bodies recovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Investigations have commenced with authorities keen on concluding within the next 21 days.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I'm wounded & hurt, I don't know what to do - Kathy Kiuna's emotional tribute to hubby

I'm wounded & hurt, I don't know what to do - Kathy Kiuna's emotional tribute to hubby

Vera Sidika reacts to Mukuru kwa Njenga horror as more bodies are recovered in Kware

Vera Sidika reacts to Mukuru kwa Njenga horror as more bodies are recovered in Kware

Anastacia Mukabwa overwhelmed by emotions as she returns from cancer treatment in India

Anastacia Mukabwa overwhelmed by emotions as she returns from cancer treatment in India

Kambua's message to daughter Nathalie as she celebrates 2nd birthday

Kambua's message to daughter Nathalie as she celebrates 2nd birthday

Phy honours protest victims in 'Nitawakumbusha' & other top songs of the week

Mulamwah's list: Fresh faces proposed for Cabinet roles

Mulamwah's list: Fresh faces proposed for Cabinet roles

Gen Zs salute the 'Commander' as buzz builds for mega crusade [Dates & dress code]

Gen Zs salute the 'Commander' as buzz builds for mega crusade [Dates & dress code]

Carol Radull disregards public support, gives her endorsement for Sports CS

Carol Radull disregards public support, gives her endorsement for Sports CS

All systems go for latest edition of East Africa’s only anime convention [Buy Tickets]

All systems go for latest edition of East Africa’s only anime convention [Buy Tickets]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right'

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Allan Kiuna

Details of Bishop Allan Kiuna's memorial services to celebrate his legacy

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna with his wife Kathy Kiuna

Allan Kiuna Biography: Banking job, children, assets & Sh460 million cancer treatment