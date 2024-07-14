1 person shot, chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies [Video]

Police had a difficult time containing irate residents who camped at the scene with volunteers leading the search amid claims that authorities are under-reporting the number of bodies.

Residents lit bonfires and took on the police who fired into the air during a standoff that lasted a better part of Sunday afternoon.

At least two people were left nursing injuries during the confrontation.

Abel Muli was shot on the backside by a live bullet in while Cynthia Khisa was been hit by a teargas canister on the right rib.

The two were rushed to nearby health facilities for medical attention amid outrage from the public.

Kenyans react as resident recover more bodies from dumpsite in Kware

A section of netizens noted that rather than dispersing the resident and volunteers who recovered the bodies, police should have teamed up with them to see if there are any more bodies left in the quarry.

Others wondered why police were so intent in disrupting the recovery of bodies by volunteers at a time when no one else was doing the same on Sunday.

Starboy: Locals should do the work and police keep off

Jessica There are more bodies but the police disrupted the whole operation with teargas. No media houses were there until it blew up enough not to ignore.

Kim: So Police IG and DCI called a presser while they are still more bodies yet recovered.

they also urged authorities to conduct a thorough exercise to retrieve all bodies and give an accurate figure once the exercise is completed.

The discovery came just minutes after Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Directorate of Criminal Investigations placed the number of bodies recovered at nine, with human rights organizations, media houses and eye witnesses who had camped at the scene placing the figure at 14 as of Saturday.

Age of female victims killed and dumped in Kware

DCI had earlier on in the day revealed that all the bodies retrieved are of females aged between 18-30 years.

“The modus operandi was almost the same. If you look at the age, it was between 18-30. These are all female. If you look at how the bodies have been disguised and packaged - all the same,” Amin stated, noting that bodies were dumped at a similar spot in the dumpsite,” said Amin.

“Are we dealing with a cult that is associated with criminal activities? Are we dealing with serial killers that are also associated with criminal activities? Or even, could we be dealing with rogue medical practitioners that are dealing with criminal activities? All these are hypothesis we have tried to bring on board.” Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohammed Amin remarked.