The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

1 person shot, chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies [Video]

Charles Ouma

Locals teamed up to continue recovery efforts, retrieving more bodies before a confrontation ensued with police moving in.

Chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies on Sunday [Video]
Chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies on Sunday [Video]

Chaos erupted in Mukuru kwa Njenga slums on Sunday after locals retrieved two more bodies from an abandoned quarry from where many others have been retrieved.

Recommended articles

Police had a difficult time containing irate residents who camped at the scene with volunteers leading the search amid claims that authorities are under-reporting the number of bodies.

Residents lit bonfires and took on the police who fired into the air during a standoff that lasted a better part of Sunday afternoon.

At least two people were left nursing injuries during the confrontation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abel Muli was shot on the backside by a live bullet in while Cynthia Khisa was been hit by a teargas canister on the right rib.

The two were rushed to nearby health facilities for medical attention amid outrage from the public.

A section of netizens noted that rather than dispersing the resident and volunteers who recovered the bodies, police should have teamed up with them to see if there are any more bodies left in the quarry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others wondered why police were so intent in disrupting the recovery of bodies by volunteers at a time when no one else was doing the same on Sunday.

Starboy: Locals should do the work and police keep off

Jessica There are more bodies but the police disrupted the whole operation with teargas. No media houses were there until it blew up enough not to ignore.

Kim: So Police IG and DCI called a presser while they are still more bodies yet recovered.

READ: DCI reveals new details on mutilated bodies recovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga

ADVERTISEMENT

they also urged authorities to conduct a thorough exercise to retrieve all bodies and give an accurate figure once the exercise is completed.

The discovery came just minutes after Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Directorate of Criminal Investigations placed the number of bodies recovered at nine, with human rights organizations, media houses and eye witnesses who had camped at the scene placing the figure at 14 as of Saturday.

DCI had earlier on in the day revealed that all the bodies retrieved are of females aged between 18-30 years.

“The modus operandi was almost the same. If you look at the age, it was between 18-30. These are all female. If you look at how the bodies have been disguised and packaged - all the same,” Amin stated, noting that bodies were dumped at a similar spot in the dumpsite,” said Amin.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff
Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff Pulse Live Kenya

“Are we dealing with a cult that is associated with criminal activities? Are we dealing with serial killers that are also associated with criminal activities? Or even, could we be dealing with rogue medical practitioners that are dealing with criminal activities? All these are hypothesis we have tried to bring on board.” Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohammed Amin remarked.

READ: IG Douglas Kanja takes decisive action after discovery of bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Authorities have promised expedited investigations into the killings, committing to concluding investigations within the next 21 days.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Volunteer retrieving bodies in Kware impresses Kenyans as Sakaja promises reward

Volunteer retrieving bodies in Kware impresses Kenyans as Sakaja promises reward

1 person shot, chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies [Video]

1 person shot, chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies [Video]

Safaricom postpones system maintenance & service interruptions planned for Sunday

Safaricom postpones system maintenance & service interruptions planned for Sunday

DCI reveals new details on mutilated bodies recovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga

DCI reveals new details on mutilated bodies recovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Bishop bars politicians from speaking at Ruto's event amid pressure from gen Z

Bishop bars politicians from speaking at Ruto's event amid pressure from gen Z

IG Douglas Kanja takes decisive action after discovery of bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

IG Douglas Kanja takes decisive action after discovery of bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Ruto offered me a CS position this week & I declined – Azimio Principal reveals

Ruto offered me a CS position this week & I declined – Azimio Principal reveals

DCI gives update amid confusion over number of bodies retrieved in Mukuru kwa Njenga

DCI gives update amid confusion over number of bodies retrieved in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos

Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A public toilet in Nairobi

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike

President William Ruto's Cabinet

Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates

Ken Mijungu

Never! Ken Mijungu bans MP from his show over controversial remarks