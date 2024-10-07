The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

ODM governor elected COG chair, takes over from Waiguru

Denis Mwangi

Council of Governors announces leadership changes

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir
Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir

The Council of Governors has elected Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir as he new chairperson taking over from Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Recommended articles

He will be deputised by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

This follows a consensus by Kenya Kwanza and Azimio for a rotational top seat.

"Congratulations HE. FCPA Ahmed Abdullahi, the First Governor of Wajir County on your election as Chairman of the COG. As a party, we are proud of you," ODM said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi, who is serving his second term in Wajir, was serving as the vice chairperson of the council of governors.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir
Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir Pulse Live Kenya

He was elected the first governor of Wajir is 2013 but lost the seat in 2017 before reclaiming it in 2022.

Before entering politics Abdullahi was the chairperson of the Board of Directors of Kenya Industrial Estates Limited (K.I.E).

The governor has also served as a finance director and group chief officer at, Hass Petroleum.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was engaged as an auditor by Deloitte and Touche in Nairobi and New York from 1997 to 2007.

He also worked on secondment with Barclays Bank as a Business-Turn Around Advisor.

Jiir has championed transformative initiatives in infrastructure, healthcare, and water resource management, significantly enhancing the quality of life in Wajir.

His leadership has earned him prestigious accolades, including The Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir
Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Jiir is also a Fellowship Certified Public Accountant (FCPA), the highest rank in accounting.

The Council of Governors (COG) in Kenya is a non-partisan organization established under Section 19 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act (IGRA 2012).

Its primary mandate is to enhance devolution by facilitating coordination, consultation, and information sharing among the 47 County Governments.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

8 Killed in Tana River County as KDF, NPS, DCI move in to contain situation

8 Killed in Tana River County as KDF, NPS, DCI move in to contain situation

British Golfer found dead in Mombasa ignored security warnings

British Golfer found dead in Mombasa ignored security warnings

The landmine crisis in Angola is a lingering threat

The landmine crisis in Angola is a lingering threat

Ababu Namwamba secures new role as President of Africa-China Legal Alliance

Ababu Namwamba secures new role as President of Africa-China Legal Alliance

ODM governor elected COG chair, takes over from Waiguru

ODM governor elected COG chair, takes over from Waiguru

Mercy Morara - Role of Kebaso Morara's wife in his activism

Mercy Morara - Role of Kebaso Morara's wife in his activism

Inside Kenya's Special Operations Group where only 5% of recruits graduate

Inside Kenya's Special Operations Group where only 5% of recruits graduate

NTSA lists 3 common errors vehicle owners make during transfer of ownership

NTSA lists 3 common errors vehicle owners make during transfer of ownership

Will DP Gachagua lose hefty retirement benefits if impeached? What the law says

Will DP Gachagua lose hefty retirement benefits if impeached? What the law says

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto officiated the launch of the Climate WorX Mtaani initiative in Korogocho, Nairobi County on September 12, 2024

How much 200,000 Climate Worx Mtaani recruits will take home

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia celebrates Morara Kebaso's arrest

Activist Morara Kebaso in court

Charges Morara Kebaso is facing as he appears in Milimani Law Courts

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a past church service

List of all MPs backing Gachagua's ouster, as many fear for their security