ODM governor elected COG chair, takes over from Waiguru

He will be deputised by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

This follows a consensus by Kenya Kwanza and Azimio for a rotational top seat.

"Congratulations HE. FCPA Ahmed Abdullahi, the First Governor of Wajir County on your election as Chairman of the COG. As a party, we are proud of you," ODM said in a statement.

Governor Abdullahi, who is serving his second term in Wajir, was serving as the vice chairperson of the council of governors.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir Pulse Live Kenya

He was elected the first governor of Wajir is 2013 but lost the seat in 2017 before reclaiming it in 2022.

Before entering politics Abdullahi was the chairperson of the Board of Directors of Kenya Industrial Estates Limited (K.I.E).

The governor has also served as a finance director and group chief officer at, Hass Petroleum.

He was engaged as an auditor by Deloitte and Touche in Nairobi and New York from 1997 to 2007.

He also worked on secondment with Barclays Bank as a Business-Turn Around Advisor.

Jiir has championed transformative initiatives in infrastructure, healthcare, and water resource management, significantly enhancing the quality of life in Wajir.

His leadership has earned him prestigious accolades, including The Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya.

Jiir is also a Fellowship Certified Public Accountant (FCPA), the highest rank in accounting.

The Council of Governors (COG) in Kenya is a non-partisan organization established under Section 19 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act (IGRA 2012).