Roads leading to Nairobi CBD blocked in early morning protest

Denis Mwangi

The protests that began in the wee hours of Thursday morning have caused disruption in roads leading to Nairobi CBD

Sections of roads leading into Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) were brought to a standstill this morning as Marikiti and Wakulima Market traders staged a massive protest.

The traders who took to the streets in the wee hours of the morning against the Nairobi County Government's decision to relocate them to Kangundo Road Market.

The protest, sparked by the county's new decongestion plans, has significantly disrupted traffic and business activities in the area.

The traders, primarily those dealing in potatoes, pineapples, oranges, and onions, vehemently opposed the move, arguing that the relocation would negatively affect their businesses by distancing them from their customer base in the city center.

Holding banners and chanting slogans, the protesters expressed frustration with the county government’s failure to consult them on the relocation plan, which was communicated via a public notice on September 10, 2024.

Traffic Paralysis and Commuter Chaos

The demonstration has caused major disruptions along Haile Selassie Avenue Jogoo Road and Landhies Road, key arteries connecting the eastern parts of Nairobi to the city center.

Early morning commuters were stranded as traffic came to a halt, with some opting to walk to their destinations.

Public transport vehicles, particularly matatus, were forced to divert, adding to the congestion in other areas of the city.

Background to the Relocation Order

The Nairobi County Government, in a public notice dated September 10, 2024, announced plans to relocate all traders operating in and around the Wakulima Market as part of a broader strategy to decongest the CBD.

The county cited the need to improve traffic flow and enhance safety for both pedestrians and motorists.

According to the notice, traders are expected to move to the newly designated Kangundo Road Market, which promises more space and better parking facilities.

