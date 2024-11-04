Gov't turns to smart water metres that could cost Sh15,000 each [Photo]

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa recently highlighted that NRW accounts for approximately 43% of the country's total water supply, leading to an annual revenue loss of Sh10.2 billion.

This initiative aims to enhance water management efficiency and sustainability.

Eric Mugaa, the nominee for Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation, appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting. Pulse Live Kenya

Understanding Non-Revenue Water (NRW)

NRW refers to water that is produced but not billed to consumers, encompassing losses from leaks, burst pipes, illegal connections, and faulty metres.

These inefficiencies not only strain the country's water resources but also result in significant financial losses for water service providers.

The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) has set a national target to reduce NRW to below 25% by 2030.

Introduction of Smart Water metreing Technology

To tackle the NRW challenge, the Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation is considering deployment of smart water metres equipped with GSM technology.

These devices transmit real-time data directly to water company headquarters, enabling continuous monitoring of water usage.

Unlike traditional metres that provide readings bi-monthly, smart metres deliver hourly data, facilitating prompt detection of anomalies such as leaks or unauthorised consumption.

Key Features of Smart Water metres

Costs and Investment

Each smart water metre is priced as follows:

Electronic metre (20mm): 8,305 yen ($55.4 or Sh7,100) Waterproof connection materials: 1,803 yen ($12 or Sh1,500) Communication device: 7,502 yen ($50 or Sh6,400) The total cost per unit is approximately 17,610 yen ($117.4 or Sh15,000) excluding taxes.

Real-Time Data Transmission.

Smart metres utilise GSM technology to send continuous water usage data, allowing for immediate analysis and response.

These devices use Cellular LPWA (Low-Power Wide-Area) technology, transmitting data through networks of telecommunication carriers. This ensures a wide and reliable coverage, crucial for efficient monitoring.

Enhanced Monitoring Capabilities.

The integration with applications offers visualisation of consumption patterns, alert systems for potential issues, and early detection of leaks, thereby reducing water wastage.

The metres are designed to be waterproof and robust to ensure consistent performance across diverse environmental conditions.

Supporting Innovations and Policies

The adoption of smart metreing aligns with broader efforts to modernise water infrastructure and management practices.

The Kenya Water Institute (KEWI) has been instrumental in promoting smart ecosystems for water management, advocating for strategic collaborations between government entities, the private sector, and technology firms.

These partnerships aim to leverage big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability in water resource management.

As climate change intensifies water scarcity, the adoption of these technologies such as smart metres is crucial for sustainable and efficient water management.