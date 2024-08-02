Water CS nominee Eric Mugaa's net worth fascinates MPs

During the session, Mugaa disclosed that he is worth Sh31 million, a revelation that fascinated the MPs, given his young age.

Speaker Moses Wetangula commented on Mugaa's financial status, saying, "You have done much better than your age mates."

Mugaa attributed his wealth to investments in farming, stating, "I come from a region engaged in farming, so I have invested in land and planted crops such as tea, coffee, bananas, and miraa."

Eric Mugaa, the nominee for Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation, appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting. Pulse Live Kenya

In a lighter moment, Junet Mohamed inquired whether Mugaa owned a car.

The nominee replied that he had chosen to invest his money in farming rather than purchasing a vehicle.

Wetangula posed a hypothetical question, asking, "If you are appointed and a major contractor in the water sector offers you a car, will you take it?"

Mugaa responded with a firm "no," indicating his commitment to ethical standards.

North Imenti MP Abdul Rahim Dawood noted that Igembe South MP John Paul did not have a vehicle when he was first elected to Parliament in 2013.

Dawood added that if Mugaa were appointed, he would enjoy the benefits of being a Cabinet Secretary, including an official car with an engine capacity exceeding 3,000cc and an Sh18 million car loan.

However, Wetangula clarified that the MP had no obligation to defend the Cabinet nominee.