Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed to oppose any attempts to dethrone Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata as the Senate Majority Whip.

In a tweet, the former Majority leader said that they will not allow any attempts to remove Kang’ata from his position, following his leaked letter to President Kenyatta addressing the poor reception of the BBI Bill in the Mt Kenya region.

He added that instead they will focus on the removal of none members from the Jubilee Party.

“If Jubilee Party Leadership calls for a meeting to remove Majority Whip @HonKangata we shall attend the meeting & vehemently oppose his ejection. Instead we shall remove none Party members & replace with Party members. It doesn’t matter what he did to @susankihika &I,We shall oppose” said Murkomen in a tweet.

Murkomen’s statement come at a time, Kang’ata has admitted that the licked letter addressed to President Kenyatta is authentic.

He went on to apologize, stating that he was not responsible for leaking the letter to the public.

“Kindly though the letter dated 30th December is authentic; I didn't give it to the media. Someone else who had been copied did - I apologise for that. With the benefit of hindsight, I should have copied no one else. Trust substantive issues raised in the letter will be remedied” reads Irungu Kang’ata’s tweet.

In the letter, Senator Kang'ata stated in part: "Your Excellency, I concede, I may be wrong. In fact I wish I was wrong and that my views are mere pessimistic view of things."

Based on a survey I conducted during the December holidays, I have come to the conclusion that BBI is unpopular in the Mt Kenya.

By illustration, out of every 10 persons I picked randomly, six oppose BBI, two support and two are indifferent,".

