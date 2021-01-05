Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has said that Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata should be honoured and rewarded for what her termed as “rescuing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)”.

In a number of tweets, Mutua argued that the Senate Majority Whip had raised keys issues concerning the BBI bill, and instead of condemning him for writing to the Head of State, his concerns should be addressed.

He went on to say that Kang’ata was painting a true picture of the BBI reception in Mt. Kenya, lauding him for be courageous enough to tell the truth.

“Senator Irungu Kang'ata should be honoured and rewarded for rescuing BBI.

Senator Irungu Kang'ata’s letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on his perspective of BBI support in Mt. Kenya region, may be the best thing to happen to the Building Bridges Initiative.

What the courageous Senate Majority Chief Whip @HonKangata has done is vocalized the whispers that have been going on due to propaganda by opposers of BBI.

I am especially pleased that no less than 10 fellow Governors issued a statement due to Senator Kang'ata’s letter. They have said all will be well and I am sure they will now, more than before, ensure all will indeed be well. That is good for BBI” reads a number of tweets from Mutua.

He added that; “ So, instead of condemning and exerting pressure on my friend and fellow youthful leader @HonKangata , we, who support BBI, should be honouring him. I support the BBI and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy and projects and anything that contributes to its success is welcome to me.

But, let me also stop speculating. The good Senator Kang'ata’s phone is off. If anyone gets in touch with him, please tell him I want to buy him a drink. He has made me proud”.

On Monday, Kang’ata admitted that the licked letter addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta outlining the poor reception of the BBI Bill in the Mt Kenya region was authentic.

“Kindly though the letter dated 30th December is authentic; I didn't give it to the media. Someone else who had been copied did - I apologise for that. With the benefit of hindsight, I should have copied no one else. Trust substantive issues raised in the letter will be remedied” reads Irungu Kang’ata’s tweet.