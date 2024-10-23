The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Wells Fargo HR manager Willis Ayieko found dead

Amos Robi

Ayieko was last seen at the funeral before setting out for his home in Kakamega

The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko
The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko
  • Ayieko was discovered handcuffed, raising concerns about the circumstances of his death
  • He was last seen at a funeral before heading to Kakamega, but never arrived at a family event
  • His abandoned vehicle was found at a fuel station with CCTV footage of two men parking the car

Recommended articles

Willis Ayieko, a senior Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo, has been found dead in a stream in Gem, Siaya County.

He went missing last Friday after attending a funeral in the area. His body, which was handcuffed, was discovered on Wednesday, raising serious concerns about circumstances sorrounding his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayieko was last seen at the funeral before setting out for his home in Kakamega. Family members reported that he was expected to attend a family event the following day but never arrived.

Concern grew when they realised he was out of contact for an extended period.

The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko
The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko The late Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo Willis Ayieko Pulse Live Kenya

As the search continued, police found Ayieko’s vehicle abandoned at a fuel station in Sabatia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses and CCTV footage show two men parking the car before leaving the scene.

Given the circumstances surrounding Ayieko's disappearance and the condition of his body, police have launched a murder investigation.

This is a developing story, follow pulselive.co.ke for more updates

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Blow for Gachagua as 3-judge bench delivers 1st ruling on impeachment case

Blow for Gachagua as 3-judge bench delivers 1st ruling on impeachment case

Wells Fargo HR manager Willis Ayieko found dead

Wells Fargo HR manager Willis Ayieko found dead

Details of late-night fire that razed down Equity Bank in Othaya

Details of late-night fire that razed down Equity Bank in Othaya

Kirinyaga MCA shares new details about daughter’s murder

Kirinyaga MCA shares new details about daughter’s murder

Why every KSCE candidate will need Maisha Card [How to know ID status]

Why every KSCE candidate will need Maisha Card [How to know ID status]

High Court issues ruling on legality of housing levy

High Court issues ruling on legality of housing levy

Gachagua's day in court: 3-judge bench begins hearing of impeachment case

Gachagua's day in court: 3-judge bench begins hearing of impeachment case

CJ Martha Koome announces death of another magistrate

CJ Martha Koome announces death of another magistrate

KDF's post-deployment plan for soldiers returning from Somalia

KDF's post-deployment plan for soldiers returning from Somalia

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua boarding his official car

LIVE: DP Gachagua's Senate impeachment trial kicks off [Video]

The late Rodney Kili who died in a farm accident

Farm accident kills Rodney Kili, son of prominent Uasin Gishu farmer George Kili

President William Ruto

Ruto's next move: Timelines, protocol for appointing new Deputy President

Deputy President nominee Prof Kithure Kindiki

What follows after MPs give nod for appointment of Kindiki as DP