Wells Fargo HR manager Willis Ayieko found dead

Willis Ayieko, a senior Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo, has been found dead in a stream in Gem, Siaya County.
He went missing last Friday after attending a funeral in the area. His body, which was handcuffed, was discovered on Wednesday, raising serious concerns about circumstances sorrounding his death.
Last seen at a funeral
Ayieko was last seen at the funeral before setting out for his home in Kakamega. Family members reported that he was expected to attend a family event the following day but never arrived.
Concern grew when they realised he was out of contact for an extended period.
Vehicle abandoned by two men
As the search continued, police found Ayieko’s vehicle abandoned at a fuel station in Sabatia.
Witnesses and CCTV footage show two men parking the car before leaving the scene.
Given the circumstances surrounding Ayieko's disappearance and the condition of his body, police have launched a murder investigation.
