What awaits June Ruto after joining course with KDF, NIS, KRA & other gov't officers

Denis Mwangi

June Ruto enrolls at the National Defence College for a one-year program

June Ruto at the National Defence College.
June Ruto at the National Defence College.

Defence CS Aden Duale has clarified that President William Ruto's daughter, June Ruto, has not been appointed to the National Defence College.

CS Duale said that June had enrolled at the National Defence College for a training course.

The National Defence College offers security courses for government officials & because June is a staffer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she was seconded for the course.

She is in the 27th cohort comprising 67 students who started the program on July 3.

June, along with two other officials nominated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will take the one-year National Security Strategy course.

President Joe Biden with President William Ruto and his daughter June Ruto at the White House, Washington
President Joe Biden with President William Ruto and his daughter June Ruto at the White House, Washington President Joe Biden with President William Ruto and his daughter June Ruto at the White House, Washington Pulse Live Kenya

The course also has staff from the State Department of Immigration, KRA , NIS, ODPP, EACC, Ministry of Health.

The class has 48 officers from the Kenya Defence Forces with the rank of colonel.

The participants will engage in a curriculum focused on leadership, strategic studies, and national security, aiming to equip them with the skills to tackle contemporary security issues.

During the launch of the cohort, CS Duale delivered a titled ‘Public Integrity and the Whole of Society Approach,’ emphasising the integration of NGOs, the private sector, and civil society to build a resilient and cohesive society.

Defence CS Aden Duale during the launch of cohort 27-2024/25 at the National Defence College (NDC),
Defence CS Aden Duale during the launch of cohort 27-2024/25 at the National Defence College (NDC), Defence CS Aden Duale during the launch of cohort 27-2024/25 at the National Defence College (NDC), Pulse Live Kenya

He said this approach promotes collaboration, inclusivity, transparency, and accountability to address societal challenges effectively.

What awaits June Ruto is a rigorous experience that will equip her with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in strategic policy roles.

The National Security and Strategy course at the National Defence College is designed to develop leaders who are well-versed in both the theoretical and practical aspects of national and international security, ensuring they are prepared to meet the challenges of their roles effectively.

READ: What you need to know about Kenya's military ranks

The course is divided into four distinct terms, each focusing on a specific area of study:

Foundation Studies

This term lays the groundwork for the entire course. It covers essential topics related to policy formulation and foundational studies crucial for understanding the broader aspects of national security and strategy.

Domestic Scene

The focus shifts to the domestic scene, examining internal national security issues.

This term provides in-depth knowledge about the internal dynamics and security challenges faced by the country.

President William Ruto and his daughter June Ruto in U.S.
President William Ruto and his daughter June Ruto in U.S. President William Ruto and his daughter June Ruto in U.S. Pulse Live Kenya
International Affairs

This term explores the international arena, comparing and contrasting the domestic scene with global security issues.

It provides insights into international relations, global security challenges, and the role of national security in the international context.

READ: How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

National Security

The final term is a concise yet intensive study on national and regional security strategies. It includes strategic planning, graduation, and preparation for the roles and responsibilities at the senior policy level.

During the last week of the course, a National Security Seminar takes place, through which Kenya’s National Vision and Grand Strategy is articulated.

A cross section of prominent personalities are invited to share their experiences.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

