Why MPs are against media focus on CS nominees' wealth declarations

The conversation revolved around the transparency of wealth declarations and the implications for public perception.

Media houses highlighted that Interior CS nominee Kithure Kindiki reported that his net worth increased from Sh544 million to Sh694 million between October 2022 and August 2024, a growth of Ksh150 million.

Defence CS nominee Soipan Tuya revealed that her net worth rose from Sh156 million in October 2022 to Sh243 million in August 2024.

Alice Wahome, the Lands Cabinet Secretary nominee, has reported a significant increase in her net worth, which now stands at Sh327.65 million.

This marks an increase of Sh109 million from her previous valuation of Sh218.4 million in 2022.

Members of the committee, led by Speaker Moses Wetangula, expressed concerns over the media's emphasis on the candidates' net worth, arguing that this focus overshadowed their qualifications and suitability for public office.

He noted that the vetting process involved numerous incisive questions about the nominees' capabilities, experience, and vision for their respective roles.

However, he lamented that the media had disproportionately highlighted the issue of the nominees' net worth.

"Yesterday, we had five candidates. We asked them many questions, ending with this minor question about their net worth, but the media only picked up on the net worth and forgot everything else," Wetangula remarked.

He urged the media to provide balanced reporting, emphasising that the committee's primary role was not to assess the wealth of the nominees but to evaluate their suitability for public office.

MP Kimani Ichung'wa added to the discourse by acknowledging the media's right to report on the wealth declarations as part of the vetting process.

He noted, however, that some MPs might possess greater wealth than the nominees, including Junet Mohamed, whom he humorously suggested might be wealthier than he the Cabinet nominees.

This prompted a light-hearted exchange, with Mohamed responding, "That is being malicious, and he has been sent to finish me," drawing laughter from the assembly.

Ichung'wa continued by pointing out that wealth, in itself, should not be viewed negatively, stating that transparency in wealth declarations was crucial to maintain public trust.

Speaker Wetangula further clarified the purpose of the wealth declaration questions.

He explained that these inquiries were typically posed at the end of the interviews and that the nominees had provided detailed explanations.

For instance, Defence nominee Soipan Tuya attributed her wealth growth to the appreciation of her assets, including land and a house in Nairobi.

Ichung'wa emphasised that it is essential for the public to understand that Cabinet Secretaries, like Members of Parliament, can access mortgage facilities to purchase property in Nairobi.

He noted that Tuya had been a member of Parliament for three terms, which justified her current financial status.

Another MP added that Tuya had even declared her outstanding loans, including a Sh49 million loan, which was subtracted from her net worth.

This level of transparency was praised, with MPs urging the media to consider the full context of the wealth declarations.

Wealth and Integrity in Public Service

Gladys Boss contributed to the conversation by highlighting the legal and ethical frameworks surrounding wealth declarations.

She explained that the declaration of wealth is not intended as a disqualifier but rather as a measure of transparency and accountability.

"The fact that you own properties or have a high net worth is not a disqualification, nor does it make you unsuitable for office," she stated.

Boss elaborated that the purpose of the wealth declaration form is to serve as a reference point for future investigations if allegations of corruption arise.

She clarified that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) holds these declarations, and they can only be accessed with a court order if an investigation warrants it.

Junet Mohamed echoed the sentiment that wealth should not be stigmatised.

"There is no harm in somebody being rich, and it is not a crime for somebody to be poor," he asserted.

Mohamed also defend the media, saying that the critical issue was transparency in how wealth was acquired, especially given the public's concern about rapid wealth accumulation.

He noted that while it was understandable for individuals to amass wealth over a long career, sudden increases in net worth might raise questions.

"The question that has come up is, let's say you worked for 30 years and made Sh400 million. You work for two years and you've made Sh150 million. So that's the comparison that they are looking at," he explained.

Public Perception and Media Responsibility

The discussion also touched on the media's role in shaping public perception. MP Robert Mbui pointed out that the focus on wealth declarations was not new, recalling similar media coverage during previous vetting processes.

"When we did the vetting last time, all headlines talked about the billions and hundreds of millions that the nominees were worth," Mbui recalled.

He suggested that the media's focus on wealth might stem from a belief that such stories are more newsworthy or attention-grabbing, given the public's interest in the financial status of public officials.

Junet Mohamed lightened the mood once again by humorously claiming that Kimani Ichung'wa was worth Sh5 billion, sparking laughter and further light-hearted banter. Speaker Wetangula joined in, jokingly questioning why Ichung'wa's wealth was understated.