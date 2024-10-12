The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why Tana River governor Dhadho Godhana & MP Said Hiribae have been arrested

Charles Ouma

It is true we have arrested Tana River Governor and Galole MP Said Hiribae - DCI Director Mohamed Amin

File image of DCI Director Mohamed Amin
Police have confirmed arresting Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana and Galole MP Said Hiribae.

The duo was arrested late Friday on, October 11, over their alleged roles violence that has rocked the county.

According to the police, the governor and the MP were summoned earlier to assist with investigations but ignored the same.

It is after this that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations operatives moved in and arrested them.

Tana River governor Dhadho Godhana
Godhana and Hiribae are on transit to Nairobi where the DCI will question them as part of investigations into the deadly interclan clashes in the county.

At least 14 lives have been lost with several others injured and property destroyed.

Commenting on their arrest, DCI Director Mohamed Amin noted that it is an important step in establishing what is behind the surge in interclan conflicts.

He also added that while other leaders summoned had cooperated with the authorities, the governor and the MP had failed to do so, stalling investigations.

“It is true we have arrested Tana River Governor and Galole MP Said Hiribae. The two politicians were summoned to our offices over the ongoing clashes in Tana River but they failed to honor summons,” stated Mohamed.

File image of DCI Director Mohamed Amin
“We are looking forward to prosecuting those who will be found culpable over what is being witnessed in Tana River, when we are through with the probe.” Amin added.

The arrests come in the wake of concerted efforts to restore security in the county, with several other leaders questioned.

Garsen MP Ali Wario, Bura MP Yakub Adow, and local ward representative Mohammed Jibril are among those who have been questioned.

Charles Ouma

Why Tana River governor Dhadho Godhana & MP Said Hiribae have been arrested

