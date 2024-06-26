The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nairobians concerned after overnight police operation in Githurai 45

Amos Robi

Areas along Thika Road were also affected by the protests, with residents expressing their shock and concern over the escalation

Police officers at work
Police officers at work
  • Reports and viral videos showed heavy gunfire along Thika Highway
  • The origin of the gunfire was military personnel at Kahawa Barracks dispersing the protestors
  • The Finance Bill has faced criticism for potential impact on the cost of living, leading to larger movement against it

Recommended articles

On Tuesday night, June 25, Kenyans took to social media to express their concerns over alleged shootings in Githurai 45, Kiambu County, amidst protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

According to reports and viral videos, heavy gunfire was heard along Thika Highway, with several people reportedly injured.

The videos circulating online show motorists being forced off the road to avoid the alleged shooters, with many using murram roads in nearby estates to escape the danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

However according to a resident who spoke to this writer, the origin of the gunfire, was police and military personnel stationed at Kahawa Barracks.

The shots were aimed at dispersing the protestors, who had continued to gather even after nightfall, leading to increased tensions in the area and only lasted a few hours.

Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya
Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto goes after alleged planners, financiers, orchestrators of Tuesday protests

Estates along Thika Road were also affected by the protests, with residents expressing their shock and concern over the escalation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests in Githurai are part of a larger movement against the Finance Bill, which has faced criticism for its potential impact on the cost of living.

The bill proposes various tax measures aimed at increasing government revenue, but many citizens fear it will burden ordinary Kenyans.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Global Peace Leadership Conference cancels Ruto's opening ceremony

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the number of injuries or the exact details of the shootout.

ADVERTISEMENT

More details on the story to follow ...

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Without media coverage, National Assembly approves deployment of KDF over unrest

Without media coverage, National Assembly approves deployment of KDF over unrest

Nairobians concerned after overnight police operation in Githurai 45

Nairobians concerned after overnight police operation in Githurai 45

Global Peace Leadership Conference cancels Ruto's opening ceremony

Global Peace Leadership Conference cancels Ruto's opening ceremony

Uhuru's message to Ruto as he sides with Kenyans following anti-tax protests

Uhuru's message to Ruto as he sides with Kenyans following anti-tax protests

Ruto goes after alleged planners, financiers, orchestrators of Tuesday protests

Ruto goes after alleged planners, financiers, orchestrators of Tuesday protests

Unkept promises: 3 things Ruto vowed not to use against his critics that he has

Unkept promises: 3 things Ruto vowed not to use against his critics that he has

KTN News faces shutdown threats

KTN News faces shutdown threats

List of Kenyan pastors and their stance on the Finance Bill 2024

List of Kenyan pastors and their stance on the Finance Bill 2024

'Reject the Bill' - Why chant was ignored during Committee of the Whole proceedings

'Reject the Bill' - Why chant was ignored during Committee of the Whole proceedings

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto signs a document at State House, Nairobi on May 2, 2024

8 stages all bills go through before assent by the President

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Ruiru on Friday, June 21

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Ruiru on Friday, June 21 in the presence of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

Patrick Mwalua alias The waterman of Tsavo receiving the Head of State Commendation from the then Tourism CS Najib Balala

Patrick Mwalua: Waterman of Tsavo nickname, health challenges, family's appeal for & wife's vow