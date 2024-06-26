Nairobians concerned after overnight police operation in Githurai 45

On Tuesday night, June 25, Kenyans took to social media to express their concerns over alleged shootings in Githurai 45, Kiambu County, amidst protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

According to reports and viral videos, heavy gunfire was heard along Thika Highway, with several people reportedly injured.

The videos circulating online show motorists being forced off the road to avoid the alleged shooters, with many using murram roads in nearby estates to escape the danger.

However according to a resident who spoke to this writer, the origin of the gunfire, was police and military personnel stationed at Kahawa Barracks.

The shots were aimed at dispersing the protestors, who had continued to gather even after nightfall, leading to increased tensions in the area and only lasted a few hours.

Protestors during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Estates along Thika Road were also affected by the protests, with residents expressing their shock and concern over the escalation.

The protests in Githurai are part of a larger movement against the Finance Bill, which has faced criticism for its potential impact on the cost of living.

The bill proposes various tax measures aimed at increasing government revenue, but many citizens fear it will burden ordinary Kenyans.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the number of injuries or the exact details of the shootout.

