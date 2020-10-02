Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has accused Deputy President William Ruto of presiding over an attempted power grab on Thursday when he took control of the Jubilee Party headquarters.

Tuju on Friday issued a hard hitting press conference where he accused Ruto of using the party headquarters to advance what he termed as a divisive political agenda.

The Jubilee SG added that the party's National Management Committee (NMC) had resolved to ban Ruto from setting foot the party headquarters.

The NMC further recommended the party's National Executive Committee to suspend Ruto as the party deputy party leader over gross misconduct.

"Yesterday, the DP turned up at the party HQ with more than 30 MPs, many of them known abusers of the President. Foul-mouthed MPs that are on record attacking gov’t projects like Huduma Namba. That move almost created an ugly confrontation between them and another group of over 40 MPs who wanted to storm the HQ. It took skillful negotiation to avoid what would have been an ugly confrontation."

"The deputy leader will not be allowed to use the Party headquarters as a centre of operationalization of his 2022 campaign and use the centre for intimidation of potential opponents or staff. The NMC has resolved that the Deputy President will not use the party headquarters for his brand of so called hustler politics. We will not allow an attempted power grab as happened yesterday," Tuju stated.

The Jubilee Secretary General admitted that many party officials had been caught in a dilemma in deciding whether to support the DP or the President, but had finally resolved that they could only serve one President and Party Leader at any given time.

"The NMC has recommended to the NEC that the Deputy President ceases to be the Deputy Party Leader after he opened the so called Jubilee Asili Centre that is reserved for him and his allies until such a time that the matter is discussed by the NEC," he stated.