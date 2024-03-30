One Safari Rally enthusiast had a heart-stopping moment in Naivasha, escaping an accident by a whisker after a speeding rally car veered off the track.
Spectator's heart-stopping moment with 2024 WRC Safari Rally car in Naivasha [Video]
Magical Kenya was on display at along the course with wildlife, beautiful scenery and cultural diversity giving the race a unique feel.
The moment was captured in a video that went viral on social media.
The rally driver van be seen speeding through a muddy stretch of the course with spectators cheering.
While attempting to maneuver the stretch, the car skids and veers off the track with spectators scampering for safety.
One lady is seen attempting to flee to safety before falling in front of the vehicle which luckily makes a turn away from her position.
The driver then drives round in a complete circle and gets back to the course to proceed with the race with the crowd cheering loudly.
Fans thronged various spectator stages to catch a glimpse of the action with the extravaganza stretching over the long Easter Weekend.
Magical Kenya on display
For the drivers, it was a race against time at every stage of the race with Thierry Neuville's repaired in around 39 minutes and 30 seconds after undergoing significant damage on the second day of the race.
Ugandan drivers Yasin and his navigator Katumba had to exit on the second day of action after they were involved in an accident at Kedong Ranch.
Ruto on rally's return to five days
President William Ruto flagged off the extravaganza on Thursday, March 28, at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, setting the stage for fans to enjoy a piece of the action in the subsequent days with spectator stages along the scenic course.
Ruto advocated for the rally to be extended to five days.
“I think it is time to consider the request by drivers to return the rally to the five days it used to be,” Ruto stated.
