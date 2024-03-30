The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Spectator's heart-stopping moment with 2024 WRC Safari Rally car in Naivasha [Video]

Charles Ouma

Magical Kenya was on display at along the course with wildlife, beautiful scenery and cultural diversity giving the race a unique feel.

Spectators at the 2024 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha
Spectators at the 2024 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha

One Safari Rally enthusiast had a heart-stopping moment in Naivasha, escaping an accident by a whisker after a speeding rally car veered off the track.

Recommended articles

The moment was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

The rally driver van be seen speeding through a muddy stretch of the course with spectators cheering.

While attempting to maneuver the stretch, the car skids and veers off the track with spectators scampering for safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Truth behind Ruto 'champagne celebration photo' going viral on social media

One lady is seen attempting to flee to safety before falling in front of the vehicle which luckily makes a turn away from her position.

The driver then drives round in a complete circle and gets back to the course to proceed with the race with the crowd cheering loudly.

Fans thronged various spectator stages to catch a glimpse of the action with the extravaganza stretching over the long Easter Weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magical Kenya on display

For the drivers, it was a race against time at every stage of the race with Thierry Neuville's repaired in around 39 minutes and 30 seconds after undergoing significant damage on the second day of the race.

Magical Kenya was on display at along the course with wildlife, beautiful scenery and cultural diversity giving the race a unique feel.

Ugandan drivers Yasin and his navigator Katumba had to exit on the second day of action after they were involved in an accident at Kedong Ranch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto on rally's return to five days

President William Ruto flagged off the extravaganza on Thursday, March 28, at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, setting the stage for fans to enjoy a piece of the action in the subsequent days with spectator stages along the scenic course.

Ruto advocated for the rally to be extended to five days.

“I think it is time to consider the request by drivers to return the rally to the five days it used to be,” Ruto stated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

First-year student found dead in suspected suicide after breakup

First-year student found dead in suspected suicide after breakup

Spectator's heart-stopping moment with 2024 WRC Safari Rally car in Naivasha [Video]

Spectator's heart-stopping moment with 2024 WRC Safari Rally car in Naivasha [Video]

Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue' sets condition to cooperate with Kenyan police

Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue' sets condition to cooperate with Kenyan police

Police probe love triangle in death of Kitengela man who set himself on fire

Police probe love triangle in death of Kitengela man who set himself on fire

Boni Khalwale expresses fears over Rashid Echesa’s life after arrest

Boni Khalwale expresses fears over Rashid Echesa’s life after arrest

President Ruto pens Easter message to Kenyans

President Ruto pens Easter message to Kenyans

NTSA suspends 2 popular PSV saccos with a fleet of over 200 vehicles

NTSA suspends 2 popular PSV saccos with a fleet of over 200 vehicles

Marianne Kitany tactfully speaks on whether Ruto should fire her ex, CS Linturi

Marianne Kitany tactfully speaks on whether Ruto should fire her ex, CS Linturi

Gov't & opposition officials clash at Rita Tinina's burial ceremony

Gov't & opposition officials clash at Rita Tinina's burial ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DJ Joe Mfalme

Details of tragic night that landed DJ Joe Mfalme in trouble, fatal assault & arrest video

DJ Joe Mfalme

DJ Joe Mfalme breaks his silence after arrest over police officer's death

JKIA

JKIA fire incident forces temporary shutdown of Terminal 1E

Scenes after an attack at Mama Samaki Hotel in Mandera Town that occurred on Monday, March 25.

Explosive blows up hotel next to police station, deaths reported