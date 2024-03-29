Truth behind Ruto 'champagne celebration photo' going viral on social media

However, upon meticulous investigation by the news desk, it has been ascertained that the circulating image is indeed a digitally altered photograph.

The image has been shared widely on social media, with many Kenyans finding it humorous and a section of netizens expressing concern.

The original image, was captured during the prestigious F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2021. Pulse Live Kenya

It shows a moment of triumph and celebration typical of such grand events, where the victor is often doused with champagne.

Through careful analysis, several discrepancies were noted that clearly distinguish the authentic photograph from the doctored one.

A close examination of the podium reveals its striking resemblance to the iconic Monaco podium, which starkly contrasts with any of the podiums utilized during the WRC Safari Rally.

The Safari Rally, a distinct event with its own traditions and design, does not match the luxurious and unique style of the Monaco Grand Prix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the trophies visible in the image are representative of those awarded at the Monaco event, which bear no similarity to the trophies bestowed during the WRC Safari Rally.

Diligence in verification led our news desk to the unaltered original photograph.

The original image does not feature President Ruto, confirming the inaccuracy of the viral image.

The advent of such doctored images serves as a reminder of the critical importance of vigilance and verification in the digital era.

President Ruto flags off 2024 WRC Safari Rally

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto flagged off the WRC Safari Rally on Friday, and the competition comes to a close on Sunday when the winners will be crowned.

The President said the government is keen on using the opportunities provided by the WRC Safari Rally to drive economic growth.

President William Ruto flagged off the 2024 WRC Safari Rally at KICC on March 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He said the extensive worldwide media coverage of the rally will enhance Kenya’s global image and reputation.

He noted that this will not only attract tourists to the country but also investors, injecting billions of shillings into the economy and expanding opportunities for many people, especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meteorological Department issues alert for WRC Safari Rally fans & drivers

As Kenyans look forward to the action, the Kenya Meteorological Department has issued an alert for potential rainfall over the rally weekend.

The department has advised participants and spectators to be prepared for intermittent sunny intervals amidst the rain.

This comes after different parts of the country witnessed very heavy rainfall.

"Participants & spectators at the Naivasha WRC Safari Rally 2024 should be prepared for potential rainfall over the weekend, with intermittent sunny intervals likely.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Keep an eye on the weather forecast and packing accordingly will ensure a smooth experience despite the rain," a statement from the Kenya Meteorological Department said.

A WRC Safari Rally 2024 participant zooms past Pulse Live Kenya

This adds an extra layer of unpredictability to the rally, emphasizing the importance of keeping an eye on the weather forecast and packing accordingly.

Renowned for its unpredictable weather, the Kenyan leg of the WRC Safari Rally takes drivers through some of Africa's most untamed landscapes.

The course will challenge competitors with its mix of mud, rocks, sand, and daunting water crossings, making it a true adventure.