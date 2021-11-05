M-PESA services to be unavailable for 4 hours on Saturday

In a statement, Safaricom said the company was constantly investing and innovating M-PESA to meet the needs of customers as well as continue to support entrepreneurs in their businesses.

"To support this continued transformation, we regularly undertake enhancements and maintenance of our systems from time to time.

"In this regard, our M-PESA services shall be undergoing planned maintenance on Tuesday 19th October 2021, starting from 2359hrs to Wednesday 0400hrs," read the communication.

Important notice from Safaricom Pulse Live Kenya

During the maintenance, all M-PESA services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable.