RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

M-PESA services to be unavailable for 4 hours on Saturday

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Important notice

M-Pesa
M-Pesa

Safaricom has announced that M-PESA services will temporarily be unavailable from Saturday midnight to Sunday 4am.

Recommended articles

In a statement, Safaricom said the company was constantly investing and innovating M-PESA to meet the needs of customers as well as continue to support entrepreneurs in their businesses.

"To support this continued transformation, we regularly undertake enhancements and maintenance of our systems from time to time.

"In this regard, our M-PESA services shall be undergoing planned maintenance on Tuesday 19th October 2021, starting from 2359hrs to Wednesday 0400hrs," read the communication.

Important notice from Safaricom
Important notice from Safaricom Important notice from Safaricom Pulse Live Kenya

During the maintenance, all M-PESA services including airtime purchase shall be temporarily unavailable.

The timing of this maintenance activity has been planned to result in the least of inconvenience to the customers.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

Trending

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Peter Munya

Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua

Bottom Up Hotel owner laughs to the bank after Ruto's cash donation [Video]

Deputy President at a mud-walled Bottom Up Hotel in Nyamira county

How billionaire's imposter son lived off his wealth for 24 years

Charles Wanjohi in court