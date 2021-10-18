Safaricom has announced that M-PESA services will temporarily be unavailable from Tuesday midnight to Wednesday 4am.
M-PESA services to be unavailable for 4 hours on Wednesday
Important notice.
In a statement, Safaricom said the company was constantly investing and innovating M-PESA to meet the needs of customers as well as continue to support entreprenuers in their businesses.
"To support this continued transformation, we regularly undertake enhancements and maintenance of our systems from time to time.
"In this regard , our M-PESA services shall be undergoing planned maintenance on Tuesday 19th October 2021, starting from 2359hrs to Wednesday 0400hrs," read the communication.
During the maintenance, all M-PESA services including airtime purchase shall
be temporarily unavailable.
The timing of this maintenance activity has been planned to result in the least of inconvenience to the customers.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke