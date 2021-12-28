Martha Karua speaks on being approached to be running-mate

She further equated waiting on an offer for running-mate as a gamble for her political career, noting that she has no interest in "gambling".

"You are asking me to gamble and even if I was to enter gambling, I will tell you that I have enough time to be a presidential candidate. Let’s stop speculation, there is no seat you can declare an interest as a Deputy president... I am on my two feet with my competitors in Kirinyaga county and I’m willing to discuss where I am standing on solid ground and not on speculations," she responded.