Martha Karua speaks on being approached to be running-mate

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

The Senior Counsel was recently named spokesperson of a Mt Kenya political group

Narc-Kenya party leader, Senior Council Martha Karua
Narc-Kenya party leader, Senior Council Martha Karua

Narc-Kenya party leader, Senior Counsel Martha Karua has addressed reports of a possible run at the presidency as running-mate.

The former Justice minister has advised her supporters to treat the reports as mere speculations.

Karua, however, emphasized that she is doing groundwork for her gubernatorial bid in Kirinyaga County.

The party leader holds that she is more keen to consider vying for president than declaring interest in being deputy president.

She further equated waiting on an offer for running-mate as a gamble for her political career, noting that she has no interest in "gambling".

"You are asking me to gamble and even if I was to enter gambling, I will tell you that I have enough time to be a presidential candidate. Let’s stop speculation, there is no seat you can declare an interest as a Deputy president... I am on my two feet with my competitors in Kirinyaga county and I’m willing to discuss where I am standing on solid ground and not on speculations," she responded.

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

