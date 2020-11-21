Wives to the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga have issued the woman who stopped his burial with a Sh10 million demand.

In papers submitted to the courts, the two wives - Christabel and Grace - have asked Ms Agnes Wangui Wambiri to deposit the amount with the court to cover costs of cancelling the burial.

The women have explained that they will be able to cater for mortuary fees until November 26, 2020 after which it will be up to Ms Wambiri to meet the costs because her suit caused the November 28, 2020 burial date to be scrapped.

"The injunction is disruptive as the burial for the deceased had been set for November 28, in Matungu constituency, Kakamega County. That grave injustice will be caused if the injunction is maintained and the burial arrangement scuttled and the DNA return a negative result," the wives pleaded with the courts.

2 children

Wambiri moved to court seeking to have her two children included in burial arrangements claiming that the MP had fathered the boy and girl.

She narrated that she had gotten into an affair with the deceased back in 2012 and they had sired two children together.

The woman also claimed that the MP's monetary support for his alleged children had been sporadic since he was voted MP in 2017.

"He told me he was living in Utawala, Nairobi with his wife, Christabel. In 2016, he rented me a house in Ruai, where I lived with my son. The deceased used to pay our monthly [house] rent and child maintenance. Mostly, he would send me money via M-Pesa," Agnes stated in court papers.

Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Agnes Makau ruled in her favour asking her to serve the injunction to the two wives as well as Lee Funeral Home.