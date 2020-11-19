A woman has moved to court seeking to have Matungu MP Justus Murunga's burial halted.

In an application at the Milimani Law Courts, Ms Agnes Wangui Wambiri has claimed that she and the late MP were engaged in a seven-year relationship during which they had two children.

Through her lawyer Danstan Omari, Wangui has asked the court to order a paternity test to ascertain that the children are indeed his.

"I first met the deceased in 2012, when he was a supervisor at the Embakasi Ranching Company Limited, while I was a businesswoman engaged in selling of beverages and snacks within Sewage area, Ruai.

"He told me he was living in Utawala, Nairobi with his wife, Christabel. In 2016, he rented me a house in Ruai, where I lived with my son. The deceased used to pay our monthly [house] rent and child maintenance. Mostly, he would send me money via M-Pesa," Agnes stated in court papers.

She claims that Murunga stopped supporting regularly his children after he was elected to parliament in 2017.

She is further seeking to have the courts compel the legislator's two wives to include the children in the burial arrangements.

"We want the two wives to incorporate these children and their mother in the burial programs that the family has totally refused. The children have been living in poverty, struggling to make ends meet in terms of food, they cannot continue being excluded from seeing off their father," lawyer Omari stated.

Lawyer Danstan Omari (yellow hat) with a client during a past press briefing

The Matungu MP passed away ove the weekend after experiencing breathing complications.

His colleagues in parliament speculated that he might have succumbed to the novel Covid-19 disease.