Media personality Eddy Kimani has pleaded with Kenyans to help him get a job as a TV presenter amid the ravaging effects of the coronavirus.

Kimani has had a checkered career in the media industry and has been a TV presenter with the national broadcaster KBC, NTV, and as a radio presenter on Capital FM.

He has also served in numerous commercials, worked as an Mcee and as the Director of Communication in Nakuru County between 2014 and 2017.

Kimani however recently opened up about his battle with depression that saw him temporary exit the media space.

"For 15 years I enjoyed a good run in the media career. I had it all, fame, celebrity status and a career that I dreamt of, it is also in this 15 years that I also met my wife, Nyambura and we were blessed with two kids...One thing led to another and I betrayed my marriage and I separated with my wife and this killed me every single day. The consequences were dire and I felt broken," Kimani said while narrating how he slipped into depression.

He currently served as a mental health ambassador and is looking for an opportunity to get back on TV as a presenter.

Here is his appeal:

Hi ‪My name is Eddy Kimani. ‬

‪I have used my voice to tell stories to inspire, entertain and inform people. I continue to do so. It’s my passion, skill and talent, something I did for 16+ years.‬

But with the current times we are all in, employment is almost a rumor. With that said and well aware of the current challenges media houses are facing, i'am seeking a news anchor vacancy because I believe there is a TV/Radio, media house out there that I can still add some much needed value to.

‪So, now, I am sharing this news anchor screentest with you. You, head of TV/Radio news, you TV/Radio station owner or maybe you, who might know one of these decision makers that I have mentioned.

Because my next story-telling platform/TV Station owner, director, or the head of a TV/Radio station, might just be on your timeline. Who knows?