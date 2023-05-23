Court orders doctor to take care of man’s child up to age 18 after failed vasectomy

It is reported that the man visited the doctor to undergo the family planning procedure in 2012, but ended up leaving his wife pregnant and having an unplanned baby the next year after getting intimate. Sperm tests conducted later showed that the vasectomy had failed. The parents of the baby became unhappy and sued the doctor for committing a medical error that caused them both financial and emotional issues.

“As a result of this unexpected conclusion, the patient was not recommended to continue using contraceptive methods to avoid the risk of pregnancy. When it was proven that the parents did not want to procreate more children, it was concluded that there was an impact on their life projects that had repercussions in the immaterial field, especially considering the precarious economic situation of the father, who currently cannot work due to their health problems,” the court is quoted to have said.

It is reported that Dr Naranjo will have to pay the patient’s family 80 current minimum wages, or 92 million pesos ($20,300) in moral damages, 60 million pesos ($13,200) in legal fees, and 143 million pesos ($31,500) to support the unhappy family in taking care of their unplanned child.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, interestingly, the said unplanned child is now 10 years old, so the doctor only has eight more years to have some respite.