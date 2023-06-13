The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Intoxicated man electrocuted to death after hugging unfenced transformer

Andreas Kamasah

A young man under the influence of a dangerous combination of psychotropic drugs popularly called Colorado met his untimely death through electrocution after he hugged an unfenced transformer.

Intoxicated man electrocuted to death after hugging an unfenced transformer
Intoxicated man electrocuted to death after hugging an unfenced transformer

According to Pulse Nigeria, the death of the Nigerian man identified only as Taye occurred at Idi-Oro, in the Mushin area of the country's Lagos State on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Recommended articles

An eyewitness identified only as Junior, recounted the incident, saying Taye was behaving erratically and was seen lying by the roadside while it was raining heavily. He added that some neighbourhood security officials attempted to make him leave the road, only for him to later hug the electric power hub, leading to his fatal electrocution.

“I heard he was roaming about and just went to hug the transformer. He was putting on red boxers. I don’t know what exactly happened but people said he took Colorado.

“Before he staggered into the transformer, he was lying by the roadside while it rained for about three hours. The neighbourhood security officials chased him off the road so he could take cover because of the rain and as they were chasing him, he went to hug the transformer. It happened around noon," Junior is quoted to have said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said Taye’s corpse was removed and taken away by his family members.

“You know when you drink that thing, you will be out of control. He was staggering and before you know it, he went to the transformer. Before it started raining, people were able to control him but when it started raining, everybody had to find their way and that was when it happened. The guy has a twin sister but his name is Taye. His parents came and carried his corpse,” the second witness said.

Reports say the said transformer has since been barricaded with ropes.

Colorado, also known as Black Mamba, is a drug made from synthetic plants; they contain heavy metals which are laced with chemicals not suitable for human consumption - known as Spike in the US, and then mixed with weed. Spike combined with weed gives Colorado.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mutindwa Market in Nairobi burns to ashes days after Toi Market fire

Mutindwa Market in Nairobi burns to ashes days after Toi Market fire

Housing levy refund scrapped as revised Finance Bill is tabled in Parliament

Housing levy refund scrapped as revised Finance Bill is tabled in Parliament

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling classified documents

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling classified documents

4 siblings, aged 13, 9, 5, and 1, found in forest 40 days after surviving plane crash [Video]

4 siblings, aged 13, 9, 5, and 1, found in forest 40 days after surviving plane crash [Video]

Intoxicated man electrocuted to death after hugging unfenced transformer

Intoxicated man electrocuted to death after hugging unfenced transformer

Niko na watoto 6 - Ruto challenges Rigathi to make use of new maternity

Niko na watoto 6 - Ruto challenges Rigathi to make use of new maternity

Pastor sparks debate after asking God to reward hard-working married men with new wives

Pastor sparks debate after asking God to reward hard-working married men with new wives

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Controversy surrounds Ruto's house gift to Faith Kipyegon

Controversy surrounds Ruto's house gift to Faith Kipyegon

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Seraki Kemmonye Seraki

Pastor sparks debate after asking God to reward hard-working married men with new wives