Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video working alongside employer's pet snake

Working as a nanny in Saudi Arabia, @ngiro023 provided netizens with a glimpse into her unusual work environment.

In the video, the large snake can be seen slithering around the kitchen appliances as @ngiro023's employer casually washes dishes nearby. This unexpected sight left many viewers both shocked and intrigued.

Concerns and speculations

As the video circulated online, viewers expressed various concerns and speculations regarding the presence of the snake in the household.

Some questioned whether @ngiro023 was comfortable working close to the snake, while others wondered if such an arrangement was mentioned in her employment contract.

However, a segment of the audience defended the presence of the snake, emphasizing that not all snake species pose a threat to humans.

They reassured that pet snakes, like the one in the video, are typically harmless and can even sense whether a person is good or bad.

Assessing the risk of having a snake as a pet

Amidst the discussion, questions arose about the potential danger posed by pythons, particularly to humans.

While most pythons are not inherently dangerous, there are exceptions, such as the Burmese Python, like the one above, known for its large size and powerful constriction.

One of the primary risks associated with python bites is the potential to sever veins or arteries due to the snake's sharp teeth. Although unlikely, such injuries can occur, especially during handling.

Additionally, bites can lead to infections if bacteria from the snake's mouth enter the bloodstream through the skin.

