My husband has not slept with me for 2 years, woman cries out

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Judge Malam Anass Khalifa asked the complainant if she had witnesses and she said yes.

The complainant who prayed court to dissolve her marriage to one Naziru Hamza also complained that her husband assaulted and insulted her.

On his defence, the defendant denied all allegations saying he tried his best to satisfy his wife sexually.

“Since I go out to seek for daily bread, I sometimes come home late and tired but my wife doesn’t understand, she always demands intimacy.

“I oblige many times and sometimes beg her to be patient till the next morning and I don’t beat her,” he said.

The Judge Malam Anass Khalifa asked the complainant if she had witnesses and she said yes.

He adjourned the matter until September 5 for the complainant to present her witnesses.

