Man declared dead comes back to life after ambulance hits a pothole

Initially pronounced deceased by medical professionals, Brar's lifeless body was en route to his hometown near Karnal for his final rites when an unexpected occurrence changed the course of events.

Miraculous pothole resurrects Indian man

As the ambulance transporting Brar hit a pothole along the route, his grandson, who was accompanying him, noticed a slight movement in his hand.

Sensing a faint heartbeat, the quick-thinking grandson immediately urged the ambulance driver to divert to the nearest hospital.

Contrary to the earlier declaration of death, doctors at the new hospital in Karnal confirmed signs of life in Brar upon his arrival. This remarkable turn of events has left Brar's family and the community astounded.

Family's reaction

Initially plunged into grief, Brar's family now sees the incident as a miraculous twist of fate. Balwan Singh, one of Brar's grandsons, recounted the surreal experience, mentioning that preparations for Brar's funeral were already underway when news of his revival reached them.

"My brother in Patiala informed us around 9 am on Thursday about our grandfather's death, and he was getting him to Nising (roughly 100 km away) in an ambulance for his last rites. We had informed our relatives and other residents who knew him, and they had already gathered to mourn his passing," Balwan Singh shared with NDTV.

Medical perspective

While Dr. Netrapal from Rawal Hospital refrained from confirming the previous declaration of death, he mentioned that Brar arrived at the hospital with stable vital signs, including breathing and pulse.