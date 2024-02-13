The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Man declared dead comes back to life after ambulance hits a pothole

Lynet Okumu

Before the miraculous resurrection of the 80-year-old man, relatives and acquaintances had already gathered for mourning, with arrangements made including setting up a tent, arranging food, and procuring wood for the cremation.

Potholes
Potholes

An 80-year-old man named Darshan Singh Brar from the Indian state of Haryana experienced a miraculous revival after being declared dead by doctors in Patiala.

Initially pronounced deceased by medical professionals, Brar's lifeless body was en route to his hometown near Karnal for his final rites when an unexpected occurrence changed the course of events.

As the ambulance transporting Brar hit a pothole along the route, his grandson, who was accompanying him, noticed a slight movement in his hand.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Mexican Red Cross ambulance transports two Americans found alive after their abduction in Mexico last week, in Ejido Longoreno, on the outskirts of Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Associated Press
A Mexican Red Cross ambulance transports two Americans found alive after their abduction in Mexico last week, in Ejido Longoreno, on the outskirts of Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.Associated Press Business Insider USA

Sensing a faint heartbeat, the quick-thinking grandson immediately urged the ambulance driver to divert to the nearest hospital.

Contrary to the earlier declaration of death, doctors at the new hospital in Karnal confirmed signs of life in Brar upon his arrival. This remarkable turn of events has left Brar's family and the community astounded.

Initially plunged into grief, Brar's family now sees the incident as a miraculous twist of fate. Balwan Singh, one of Brar's grandsons, recounted the surreal experience, mentioning that preparations for Brar's funeral were already underway when news of his revival reached them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My brother in Patiala informed us around 9 am on Thursday about our grandfather's death, and he was getting him to Nising (roughly 100 km away) in an ambulance for his last rites. We had informed our relatives and other residents who knew him, and they had already gathered to mourn his passing," Balwan Singh shared with NDTV.

Adjei Kojo potholes
Adjei Kojo potholes Pulse Ghana

While Dr. Netrapal from Rawal Hospital refrained from confirming the previous declaration of death, he mentioned that Brar arrived at the hospital with stable vital signs, including breathing and pulse.

However, Brar's current critical condition, marked by chest infections and labored breathing, necessitates intensive care treatment in the ICU.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto gives world leaders tale of a villager who works for a German AI firm [Video]

Ruto gives world leaders tale of a villager who works for a German AI firm [Video]

1-month-old baby dies after mother mistakenly places her in oven for a nap

1-month-old baby dies after mother mistakenly places her in oven for a nap

Man declared dead comes back to life after ambulance hits a pothole

Man declared dead comes back to life after ambulance hits a pothole

ODPP appeals Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

ODPP appeals Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen

Inside gov't plan to pay Kenyan musicians via eCitizen

Kelvin Kiptum's father breaks silence on the death of his only child

Kelvin Kiptum's father breaks silence on the death of his only child

How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

How Mwangi King'ori rose from police officer to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

LSK calls for protests at DCI headquarters after lawyer's abduction

LSK calls for protests at DCI headquarters after lawyer's abduction

ADVERTISEMENT