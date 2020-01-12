Canada-based opposition activist Miguna Miguna who is in Germany on Saturday, 11 Jan 2020 attended the high-profile Presseball Berlin.

The 120th edition of the event was held under the auspices of the European Parliament went down at the Maritim Hotel in Berlin with Miguna among the dignitaries who graced the event.

Miguna Miguna attends high-profile contintal party in Berlin-Germany

The event which was first held in 1872 is a night of celebration bringing together the best across Europe in terms of food, music, culture and governance.

It also honors prominent individuals who have played a role towards Europe’s growth and unity.

The self-styled general is in Germany after two failed attempts to get into the country.

Miguna took to Twitter where he shared photos of the event with his followers who are eagerly awaiting his return

"At the Presse Ball Berlin on January 11, 2020, as the "small man" continues to wait for despots to obey court orders and for justice to be done and to be seen to be done," wrote Miguna on Twitter, accompanying the post with photos taken at the event.