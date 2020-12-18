The Ministry of Health has identified the Covid-19 vaccine which will be preferred for Kenyan citizens.

In a briefing on Friday, Director General Patrick Amoth announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as its preferred Covid-19 medicine.

He noted that the decision had been arrived at following considerations on affordability and the Kenya's climatic conditions for ease of storage.

"Under COVAX facility, Kenya is expected to get 24 million doses of the vaccine and we are looking at four parameters in a vaccine; vector–carrier developed, WHO pre-qualified, and one that fits in the cold chain system of 2-8 degrees centigrade and one with lowest prices," he stated.

He added that Kenya had participated in the clinical trials for the drug.

Who gets Covid-19 vaccine in Kenya?

Dr Amoth clarified that Kenyans should not expect a universal roll-out for all citizens.

"It’s not going to be a silver bullet, we cannot immunize all Kenyans at a go, it’s imperative we continue to observe COVID-19 measures," he stated.