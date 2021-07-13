Interior Ministry announces 1,866 vacancies [How to apply]

The ministry has invited Kenyans to apply for the jobs which range from clerical officers, administrative assistants, drivers and support staff at the Department of National Registration Bureau in all the 47 counties.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their application by completing onenapplication form PSC2 (Revised 2016). The form may be downloaded from PSC website and should be submitted by August 7.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i letter to PSC that led to Dennis Itumbi, PSCU directors' sacking Pulse Live Kenya

Completed application forms should be hand-delivered at the respective County Commissioner's office on or before 2nd August 2021 at 5.00 pm.

Details of the vacancies

1. Vacancy No. NRB.1 / 2021

Grade: Clerical Officer II CSG 14 (1,200 vacancies)

Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for 6 months

Salary and Other Benefits Basic Salary: Sh16,890 per month.

House Allowance: Varies according to the area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Sh3,000 per month

Medical Benefits: As applicable in the Civil Service

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- or its equivalent qualification; and proficiency in computer applications from a recognized institution.

Duties and responsibilities

Officers at this level will be deployed in the Department of National Registration Bureau and specific duties will include :

(i) Data entry and verification; and

(ii) any other duties that may be assigned by supervisors.

Vacancy No.NRB.2 / 2021

Grade: Office Administrative Assistant III CSG 13 - ( 205 vacancies)

Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for 6 months.

Basic Salary: Sh 22,270 per month

House Allowance: Varies according to the area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Sh3,000 per month

Medical Benefits: As applicable in the Civil Service

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of :

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- with at least C in English or Kiswahili Language or it equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Business Education Single and Group Certificates ( BES & GC ) from the Kenya National Examinations Council in the following Subjects;

a) Typewriting II (minimum 40 words per minute) /Computerized Document Processing II

b ) Business English I / Communications I

c ) Office Practice I

d ) Commerce I

Or

Certificate in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council ; and a certificate in computer applications skills from a recognized institution.

Duties and responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail;

(i) Word and data processing from manuscripts.

(ii) Operating office equipment.

(iii) Ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records.

(iv) Attending to visitors / clients.

(v) Handling telephone calls and appointments.

(vi) Undertaking any other office administrative and services that may be assigned.

Vacancy No.NRB.3 / 2021

Grade: Driver III CSG 16 -109 vacancies.

Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for 6 months

Basic Salary: Sh14,610 per month..

House Allowance: Varies according to the area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Sh.3,000 per month

Medical Benefits: As applicable in the Civil Service

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have :

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean Grade D (Plain) from a recognized institution ;

A valid driving license free from any current endorsement (s) for class(es) of vehicle (s) an officer required to drive.

Attended a First-Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one week at St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution.

Passed suitability test for Driver Grade III from Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT).

Passed Practical Test for Drivers conducted by the respective ministry / department ;

A valid Police Clearance Certificate

At least two years of driving experience

Duties and responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include :

Driving a motor vehicle as authorized.

Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle's cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure, etc.

Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicles systems.

Maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned.

Ensuring security and safety for the vehicle on and off the road.

Safety of passengers and/or goods therein; and maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle

Vacancy No.NRB.4 / 2021

Grade: Support Staff CSG 17 - 356 vacancies.

Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for 6 months.

Basic Salary: Sh13,280 per month.

House Allowance: Varies according to the area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Sh3,000 per month

Medical Benefits: As applicable in the Civil Service

Requirements for Appointment

Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE)

Duties and responsibilities

General messengerial duties