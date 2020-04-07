Archbishop Emeritus Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki was on Tuesday interred inside a crypt at the Holy Family Basilica.

President Uhuru Kenyatta did not attend the funeral service but was said to be following the events through live transmission at State House, Nairobi.

The President was later offered an opportunity to address the congregation via video link as per prior arrangements but the address failed to occur due to what was explained as technical fault.

Mishap causes President Uhuru Kenyatta not to speak at Archbishop Emeritus Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki's funeral service

Also Read: Miguna Miguna's tribute to Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki raises mixed reactions

President Kenyatta's speech was, however delivered by Kennedy Kihara, the PAS, Office of the President.

"His Excellency, the President wanted so much to be here with us this morning, however, we all appreciate the difficult circumstances we are in and therefore his excellency was not able to make it. Again, we had made arrangements for him to speak to us through video link and at the last minute technology failed us and that is when he asked me to convey his condolence message," Kihara explained.

The President promised to hold a public celebration of the late Archbishop's life once the Coronavirus pandemic is contained.

Prominent personalities who attended the mass include Chief Justice David Maraga, Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Defence CS Monica Juma and a handful of MPs.