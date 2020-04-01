Miguna Miguna's tribute to Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki raises mixed reactions

A day after the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki was announced, exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna penned down his tribute, which aroused mixed reactions from Kenyans.

Miguna in his tribute asked the Pope to allow Catholic Priests to marry, as he claimed that the rested Cleric had wives and children, a move that prompted Netizens to ask him to produce evidence if he had any, to which he refused telling them off.

“Rest In Peace Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki. The @Pontifex should allow Catholic Priests to marry. I hope that Ndingi's five wives will openly attend his funeral with their children and grand children. INTEGRITY is VITAL,” read Miguna’s tweet.

Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki dies after long illness

Adding; “Don't ask me to "table the evidence" because they are living citizens of the Republic of Kenya.”

Kenyans on twitter went ahead to accuse Miguna Migunar of always taking advantage of any situation that arises, in his quest to remain relevant in the public.

Others said that he was being inconsiderate and disrespectful to the dead, while some linked Miguna’s words to April Fool’s day.

Here are some of their reactions;

